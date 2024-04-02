Environmental conservation was a foremost consideration in the construction of the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama. Around 60 percent of the total site area (approx. 650 hectares) consists of preserved original trees and greenery, in addition to newly developed green spaces. Full consideration was given to maintaining and managing the natural environment.

In March 2023, the Environmental Learning Center was completed in the eastern area. It is being used as a place to interact with the local community for environmental conservation, including satoyama―a Japanese term referring to maintained hills and forests near communities that form a vital part of their sustainable ecosystem―experience events.

Toyota intends to continue cooperating with experts, local governments, and members of the local community in the vicinity of the facility to conduct environmental conservation initiatives in the forests and valley bottom rice fields―called yatsudain Japanese―of this valuable satoyamaecosystem. In doing so, Toyota will promote coexistence with communities as a facility in harmony with nature.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda made the following remarks at the unveiling ceremony held today to mark the commencement of full operation: "It has been nearly 30 years since the conceptualization of this project began. We have been committed to making this facility a place that would bring smiles to the faces of everyone living in the community and make them happy that Toyota came to Shimoyama. This 'everyone' includes not only the humans who are here today but also the plants and animals who have lived here even longer. We have received a great deal of cooperation from Aichi Prefecture, Toyota City, Okazaki City, and other government agencies in our efforts to coexist with this community. We would also like to thank all the residents of the Shimoyama and Matsudaira areas for their great understanding and support during the long construction period and for the many years to come. Around 3,000 people, including development members and test drivers from GR and Lexus, will drive, break, and improve cars here. The more we drive and break cars, the ever-better they become. As a master driver myself, I'm looking forward to spending a lot of time driving around the roads of Shimoyama. The roads of Shimoyama make the car... Although it is not a production plant, Shimoyama-made cars will drive on every road in the world and bring smiles to many people's faces. We would like to express our gratitude for everyone's support and once more express Toyota's dedication to making ever-better cars, which will accelerate even more in Shimoyama. Thank you again for your cooperation throughout this project."