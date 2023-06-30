(Translation) June 30, 2023 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Koji Sato Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121 Code Number: 7203 https://global.toyota/en/ Corporate governance at Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") is as follows: TMC's Basic Policy on Corporate Governance and Capital Structure, Business Attributes and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Policy TMC has positioned the sustainable growth and the stable long-term growth of corporate value as priority management issues. Believing that in carrying this out, it is essential that it both builds positive relationships with all stakeholders, including shareholders and customers as well as business partners, local communities and employees, as well as continues to supply products that will satisfy its customers, TMC has been working to enhance corporate governance. [Reason not to implement each principle of Corporate Governance Code] TMC implemented all of the principles of its Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure based on each principle of Corporate Governance Code] 1. Business principles 【Principle 3.1 (i)】 Corporate philosophy

TMC, since its formation till today, has been following the "Toyoda Principles," which captures the spirit of Sakichi Toyoda, the founder of the Toyota Group, and his insights into research, inventions and business management, as the foundation for its management. Toyoda Principles (https://global.toyota/en/company/vision-and-philosophy/philosophy/) Given past changes in the social landscape and the business structure, TMC has established the "Toyota Philosophy" and "Guiding Principles at Toyota" based on the "Toyoda Principles" in order to promote business in cooperation with people in different countries and regions throughout the world, notwithstanding differences in cultures and values. "Guiding Principles at Toyota" Honor the language and spirit of the law of every nation and undertake open and fair business activities to be a good corporate citizen of the world. Respect the culture and customs of every nation and contribute to economic and social development through corporate activities in their respective communities. Dedicate our business to providing clean and safe products and to enhancing the quality of life everywhere through all of our activities. Create and develop advanced technologies and provide outstanding products and services that fulfill the needs of customers worldwide. Foster a corporate culture that enhances both individual creativity and the value of teamwork, while honoring mutual trust and respect between labor and management.

Pursue growth through harmony with the global community via innovative management. Work with business partners in research and manufacture to achieve stable, long-term growth and mutual benefits, while keeping ourselves open to new partnerships. Vision Taking into account the business environment then, the "Toyota Global Vision" was published in March 2011 based on the "Guiding Principles at Toyota." The "Toyota Global Vision" clarifies the direction that TMC should take as a company, based on the thought that "Toyota aspires to be a company that is chosen by its customers. Toyota wants to be a company that brings smiles to the faces of customers who have chosen us." "Toyota Global Vision" (https://global.toyota/en/company/vision-and-philosophy/global-vision/) (3) Toyota Philosophy In order to advance its transition to a mobility company, TMC has reflected on the path it has taken thus far and has formulated the "Toyota Philosophy" as a roadmap for the future. TMC's mission is "Producing Happiness for All" by expanding the possibilities of people, companies and communities through addressing the challenges of mobility as a mobility company. In order to do so, TMC will continue to create new and unique value with various partners by relentlessly committing towards monozukuri (manufacturing), and by fostering imagination for people and society. Please see the end of this report for details on the "Toyota Philosophy." 2. Business strategies and business plans 【Principle 3.1 (i), Supplementary Principle 3.1.3】 Under the initiative of "making even better cars" that it has been engaged in since the 2008 global financial crisis, TMC is moving forward with product-centered management under the in- house company system to offer a common platform called TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) with enhanced driving basic performance and product appeal and to provide a full lineup of products with "good quality yet affordable prices" globally at the right place at the right time, as well as under the region-based system to offer products and services that are sympathetic towards customers in each country and region. Furthermore, having grasped the business situation based on its key businesses (vehicles, financial, others) and business regions (Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, others), TMC has established a medium-term management plan for each region, taking into consideration the prospect of markets and exchange rates, its production and supply system on a global basis and other factors. In order to address climate change and take on challenge globally to realize carbon neutrality by 2050, TMC will respond deftly to changes in customer demand trends by providing a diverse set of product options, taking into consideration region-specific electric power conditions. Due to a once-in-a-century transformation brought about by the CASE* revolution, cars of the future will be connected to communities and people's lives through information, becoming part of our social systems. Amid this changing landscape, TMC is striving to completely redesign ourselves as a mobility company and ambitiously working to create an "ever-better mobility society" in which people can live happily, with smiles on their faces. *CASE is an acronym for Connected, Autonomous/Automated, Shared, and Electric. TMC has disclosed in the "Integrated Report" its long-term strategy for enhancing its corporate value and the ways that it is contributing to the sustainable development of society in order to communicate them to stakeholders. In addition, as for TMC's initiatives related to sustainability, it has developed the Sustainability Fundamental Policy and various other individual policies, and is striving to implement them to contribute to the sustainable development of society through corporate activities, which has been TMC's objective since its founding. TMC has disclosed information such as its policies and the status of initiatives in the "Sustainability Data Book." (The Sustainability Data Book is updated from time to time in accordance with the progress of TMC's activities.) For information about TMC's initiatives regarding investment in human capital, etc., please read this report, the Integrated Report, the Sustainability Data Book and the Japanese annual securities report.

For information about TMC's initiatives regarding investment in intellectual property, please read the Integrated Report and the Sustainability Data Book. TMC has disclosed its initiatives regarding climate-change related risks and opportunities based on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework recommendations in the Integrated Report, the Sustainability Data Book and the Japanese annual securities report. In order to convey top management's aspirations and the company's direction to all stakeholders of TMC, TMC communicates what TMC is really like through "Toyota Times." "Integrated Report" (https://global.toyota/en/ir/library/annual/) "Sustainability Data Book" (https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/report/sdb/) "Japanese annual securities report" (https://global.toyota/jp/ir/library/securities-report/)"20-F" (https://global.toyota/en/ir/library/sec/) "Toyota Times" (https://toyotatimes.jp/en/) 3. Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance 【Principle 3.1 (ii)】 Please see 1. "Basic Policy" of this report under the section entitled "I. TMC's Basic Policy on Corporate Governance and Capital Structure, Business Attributes and Other Basic Information." 4. Roles and duties of the Board of Directors and senior management The scope of delegation to the management 【Supplementary Principle 4.1.1】 By specifying matters to be resolved at its Board of Directors and matters to be reported to its Board of Directors in the Regulations of the Board of Directors, TMC delegates management to executive officers and carries out "acceleration of decision-making" and "appropriate supervision." To provide a full lineup of products with "good quality yet affordable prices" globally at the right place at the right time, and offer products and services that are sympathetic towards customers in each country and region, through the initiative of "making even better cars" that we have been engaged in since the 2008 global financial crisis, following the introduction of "region- based management" in 2011, the "business unit system" in 2013, and the "in-house company system" in 2016, in April 2017, TMC further clarified that Members of the Board of Directors are responsible for decision-making and management oversight and that operating officers are responsible for operational execution for purposes of further accelerating decision-making and operational execution. Furthermore, in 2018, TMC brought forward the timing of executive changes from April, when it used to take place, to January, in order to further accelerate management oversight that is fully coordinated with the workplace. In addition, TMC transformed the company structure into one that enables decision-making that is both close to the needs of customers and close to where the action takes place, by taking measures such as reviewing the corporate strategy function and restructuring the Japan Sales Business Group into a group based by regions rather than sales channels. In 2019, to further advance its "acceleration of management" and the development of a diverse and talented workforce, TMC made executive and organizational changes as follows. Executives are composed of only senior managing officers and people of higher rank.

A new classification called "senior professional/senior management" ( kanbushoku in Japanese ) grouped and replaced the following titles or ranks: managing officers, executive general managers, (sub-executive managerial level) senior grade 1 and senior grade 2 managers, and grand masters From the perspective of appointing the right people to the right positions, senior professionals/senior management were positioned in a wide range of posts, from those of chief officer, deputy chief officer, plant general manager, senior general manager to group manager, regardless of age or length of employment, to deal with management issues as they arise and to strengthen their development as part of a diverse and talented workforce through genchi genbutsu (on-site learning and problem-solving). In April 2020, TMC consolidated the post of executive vice president and the post of operating officer into the post of operating officer and in July 2020, clarified the responsibilities of

operating officers. TMC redefined the role of operating officer to be members who, together with the president, have cross-functional oversight of the entire company. Furthermore, in-house company presidents, regional CEOs and chief officers, as on-site leaders of business implementation elements, were given authority while being consolidated into the rank of senior professionals/senior management. The roles of operating officers and senior professionals/senior management were determined where and as needed, and persons appointed as operating officers and senior professionals/senior management changed in accordance with the challenges faced and the path that should be taken, as the company exercises greater flexibility than ever in appointing the right people to the right positions. However, because of the rapidly changing business environment, TMC now recognizes that there is an increasing need for such executives to fulfill management roles (related to people, goods, and money) together with the President. Therefore, in April 2022, TMC reorganized the roles of operating officers and reestablished the position of "executive vice president," defining it as an operating officer who is focused on the business from a management perspective. In April 2023, the role of operating officers was revised to a management team that implements "product- centered (manufacturing ever-better cars) and region-centered(best-in-town) management" under the theme of "inheritance and evolution," and the executive vice presidents were selected upon their extensive knowledge and experience from the two pillars of products and regions. TMC, based on its basic policy of appointing the right people to the right positions, has been swiftly and continuously innovating its Board of Directors and senior management. TMC will further press forward with the tide of such innovations, aiming for a corporate structure capable of carrying out management from a viewpoint that is optimal for a global company. Views on the balance, diversity and size of the Board of Directors 【Supplementary Principle 4.11.1】 The Members of the Board of Directors are selected based on comprehensive consideration of their responsibilities to ensure TMC's sustainable growth and to enhance its corporate value over the medium- to long-term. TMC believes that it is critical to appoint individuals who are capable of contributing to decision-making aimed at sustainable growth into the future by practicing "product-centered and region-centered management" in keeping with the spirit of the "Toyoda Principles," which set forth our founding philosophy. Moreover, these individuals should be able to play a significant role in transforming TMC into a "mobility company" through responding to electrification, intelligence, and diversification and external partnerships based on trust and friendship and internal two-way interactive teamwork, while working towards solutions for social challenges such as the climate change issue. In addition, TMC expects the Outside Members of the Board of Directors to utilize their extensive and rich experience and knowledge in TMC's management from an independent standpoint. The Board of Directors shall consist of persons with a balance of abilities and consideration given to diversity in order to make important business decisions and supervise management appropriately, and the knowledge, experience, and abilities, etc. of the Members of the Board of Directors are listed in our skills matrix. 5. System to appropriately perform roles and duties of the Board of Directors and senior management Policy and procedures for determining remuneration for top-level executives and Members of the Board of Directors 【Principle 3.1 (iii), Supplementary Principle 4.10.1】 TMC believes that it is critical to appoint individuals who are capable of contributing to decision-making aimed at sustainable growth into the future by practicing "product-centered and region-centered management" in keeping with the spirit of the "Toyoda Principles," which set forth our founding philosophy. Moreover, these individuals should be able to play a significant role in transforming TMC into a "mobility company" through responding to electrification, intelligence, and diversification and external partnerships based on trust and friendship and internal two-way interactive teamwork, while working towards solutions for social challenges such as the climate