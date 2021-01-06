Toyota Motor : Corporate group urges officials consider Trump's removal 'to preserve democracy'

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The head of a major U.S.
business group that represents 14,000 companies including Exxon
Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Toyota Motor Corp
urged senior U.S. officials to consider removing
President Donald Trump from office after supporters of the
outgoing president stormed the U.S. Capitol.
National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay
Timmons said Trump "incited violence in an attempt to retain
power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their
oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of
anarchy.... Vice President (Mike) Pence, who was evacuated from
the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet
to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."
Trump has 14 days remaining in office before President-elect
Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.
Other business groups issued strong statements but did not
go as far as the manufacturers' group. Under the amendment’s
Section 4, never invoked, the vice president and a majority of
either Cabinet officials or “such other body as Congress may by
law provide” may declare in writing that the president “is
unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
The Business Roundtable, an association of chief executives
of some of America's biggest companies, said "the chaos
unfolding in the nation’s capital is the result of unlawful
efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic
election."
They called on Trump "and all relevant officials to put an
end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of
power," the group said in a statement.
JPMorgan Chase Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon said "our elected leaders have a responsibility to call
for an end to the violence, accept the results, and, as our
democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful
transition of power. Now is the time to come together to
strengthen our exceptional union."
Blackstone Group chief executive Steve Schwarzman, a
Trump ally, said in a statement "the insurrection that followed
the President’s remarks today is appalling and an affront to the
democratic values we hold dear as Americans. I am shocked and
horrified by this mob’s attempt to undermine our constitution."
General Motors chief executive Mary Barra said on
Twitter "the violence at the U.S. Capitol does not reflect who
we are as a nation. It’s imperative that we come together as a
country and reinforce the values and ideals that unite us."
The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a powerful
business lobby based near the White House, said that "attacks
against our nation’s Capitol Building and our democracy must end
now" and called for Congress to resume work on Wednesday,
despite the violent disruption.
"The Congress of the United States must gather again this
evening to conclude their Constitutional responsibility to
accept the report of the Electoral College," Thomas Donohue, CEO
of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.
