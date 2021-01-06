Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Corporate group urges officials to consider quick removal of Trump

01/06/2021 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The head of a major U.S. business group that represents 14,000 companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Toyota Motor Corp urged senior U.S. officials to consider removing President Donald Trump from office after supporters of the outgoing president stormed the U.S. Capitol.

National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons said Trump "incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy.... Vice President (Mike) Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."

Trump has 14 days remaining in office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Other business groups issued strong statements but did not go as far as the manufacturers' group.

The Business Roundtable, an association of chief executives of some of America's biggest companies, said "the chaos unfolding in the nation’s capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election."

They called on Trump "and all relevant officials to put an end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of power," the group said in a statement.

JPMorgan Chase Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said "our elected leaders have a responsibility to call for an end to the violence, accept the results, and, as our democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful transition of power. Now is the time to come together to strengthen our exceptional union."

The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a powerful business lobby based near the White House, said that "attacks against our nation’s Capitol Building and our democracy must end now" and called for Congress to resume work on Wednesday, despite the violent disruption.

"The Congress of the United States must gather again this evening to conclude their Constitutional responsibility to accept the report of the Electoral College," said Thomas Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
05:28pTOYOTA MOTOR : Corporate group urges officials to consider quick removal of Trum..
RE
01:22pTOYOTA MOTOR : COVID-19 cases at Toyota facilities (disclosed Mar-Dec 2020)
PU
07:59aTOYOTA MOTOR : 'The Sienna Life' Campaign Celebrates Life's Spontaneous Moments
AQ
07:41aItaly's CNH and China's FAW in talks over truckmaker Iveco
RE
01/05TOYOTA MOTOR : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites
PU
01/05Consumer Shares Rise as Investors Eye Georgia Elections -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
01/05Toyota motor corp north american executive expects u.s. auto industry to reco..
RE
01/05TOYOTA MOTOR : North America Vehicle Sales Climb in December
MT
01/05TOYOTA'S 'THE SIENNA LIFE' CAMPAIGN : A Hybrid Minivan Reimagined
AQ
01/04Factbox-New carmaker Stellantis set for road test after FCA-PSA tie-up approv..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 020 B 252 B 252 B
Net income 2021 1 504 B 14 599 M 14 599 M
Net Debt 2021 16 171 B 157 B 157 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 21 859 B 211 B 212 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 066,67 JPY
Last Close Price 7 818,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.75%212 601
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.40%97 731
DAIMLER AG-1.56%74 743
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.05%59 628
BMW AG-1.90%56 170
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.09%47 369