Toyota Motor : Crown Design Sketches

We sought to express the innovation and boldness that are part of the Crown's DNA with elegance and quality, and aimed for a clean design that conveys a new, youthful spirit.

Exterior Sketches Advanced Lift-up Sedan Sketch

Early Key Sketch

Early Hammerhead Theme Sketch

Early Sketch

Mid Stage Key Sketch

Mid Stage Sketch

Final Sketch

Final Head Lamp Image

Final Rear Lamp Image

Interior Sketches Advanced Sketch

Advanced Image Model

Early Sketch

Final Model

Final Details

Detail Ideas

Door Trim Sketch

Steering Wheel Sketch

Color Design Fabric Evaluation Scene

CMF Evaluation Scene

Project Chief Designer Mitsunori Miyazaki From the very beginning, we had free discussions between team members of different generations, and managed to design a car for today. I hope that the Crown continues to be a brand that people admire and feel a connection with, and that it'll also inspire smiles as it drives around town.

Exterior Design Toyokazu Nishihama The young designers let their imaginations run free thinking about the kind of Crown they'd like themselves, breaking away from fixed notions and focusing on essentials. As a team, we broke through barriers like generation gaps to work together to create a new Crown that expresses a modern sensibility. You'll be a Crown fan before you know it!

Exterior Design Yukiko Yano Prestige is a must for the Crown. A good stance and a feeling of high quality are crucial for its design. I visualized my ideas in sketches, thinking "This is how I want the Crown to be." I remember really enjoying working together with the modelers, going through repeated rounds of trial and error to make the design a reality. I hope that many people will drive it.

Exterior Modeling Yasuhiko Miyawaki I have liked the Crown ever since I was a child, so I was really happy to have the opportunity to model one. I threw myself into the work. Aiming for a simple and beautiful mass with movement, I devoted myself until the very end in building the clay model.

Exterior Digital Modeling Masaki Hidaka I was in charge of interpreting the design keywords and original exterior sketches into the digital model. Building a model is a logical process, but I often had to rely on my intuition, so it was very challenging. After thinking it through with the designers, I believe that we succeeded in creating a beautiful, simple, and appealing car.

Interior Design Shunsuke Tanaka What would impress my family if they were the target customers? Frankly, it would be comfort, ease of use, and attractive looks. Plus, the idea that everyone, not just the driver, can play the lead role. So, I created a "special seat" that caters to everyone's wishes. A passenger seat that people would want to sit in; that's what I focused on.

Interior Design Koji Yamaguchi The new Crown went through major changes. The idea of "striving for innovation" was difficult from the conceptual stage, but I had fun taking the customer's perspective while designing it. Space configuration, functionality, and details were all designed by anticipating customer needs. I hope customers appreciate the design and value that this new interior offers.

Interior Digital Modeling Shohei Shiga I managed to make a production version with all the appeal of the original idea by using the physical model and combining it with the VR model. The contrast between the sharp design of the instrument panel and the soft surface that flows from behind it into the door and center console is visually appealing from all seats. I was also very particular about even the smallest angle and the sense of volume of every surface.