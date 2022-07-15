Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
2022-07-15
2163.00 JPY   +1.31%
12:24pTOYOTA MOTOR : Vehicle Gallery
PU
12:24pTOYOTA MOTOR : Crown Design Sketches
PU
08:15aEurope Car Sales Decline to Lowest Since 1996 on Low Output
MT
Toyota Motor : Crown Design Sketches

07/15/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
We sought to express the innovation and boldness that are part of the Crown's DNA with elegance and quality, and aimed for a clean design that conveys a new, youthful spirit.

Exterior Sketches
  • Advanced Lift-up Sedan Sketch
  • Advanced Lift-up Sedan Sketch
  • Advanced Lift-up Sedan Sketch
  • Advanced Lift-up Sedan Sketch
  • Advanced Lift-up Sedan Sketch
  • Advanced Lift-up Sedan Sketch
  • Advanced Lift-up Sedan Sketch
  • Early Key Sketch
  • Early Key Sketch
  • Early Key Sketch
  • Early Hammerhead Theme Sketch
  • Early Hammerhead Theme Sketch
  • Early Sketch
  • Early Sketch
  • Mid Stage Key Sketch
  • Mid Stage Sketch
  • Mid Stage Sketch
  • Mid Stage Sketch
  • Final Sketch
  • Final Sketch
  • Final Sketch
  • Final Sketch
  • Final Sketch
  • Final Sketch
  • Final Head Lamp Image
  • Final Head Lamp Image
  • Final Rear Lamp Image
Interior Sketches
  • Advanced Sketch
  • Advanced Sketch
  • Advanced Image Model
  • Early Sketch
  • Final Model
  • Final Model
  • Final Model
  • Final Details
  • Detail Ideas
  • Detail Ideas
  • Door Trim Sketch
  • Steering Wheel Sketch
Color Design
  • Fabric Evaluation Scene
  • CMF Evaluation Scene
Project Chief Designer
Mitsunori Miyazaki

From the very beginning, we had free discussions between team members of different generations, and managed to design a car for today. I hope that the Crown continues to be a brand that people admire and feel a connection with, and that it'll also inspire smiles as it drives around town.

Exterior Design
Toyokazu Nishihama

The young designers let their imaginations run free thinking about the kind of Crown they'd like themselves, breaking away from fixed notions and focusing on essentials. As a team, we broke through barriers like generation gaps to work together to create a new Crown that expresses a modern sensibility. You'll be a Crown fan before you know it!

Exterior Design
Yukiko Yano

Prestige is a must for the Crown. A good stance and a feeling of high quality are crucial for its design. I visualized my ideas in sketches, thinking "This is how I want the Crown to be." I remember really enjoying working together with the modelers, going through repeated rounds of trial and error to make the design a reality. I hope that many people will drive it.

Exterior Modeling
Yasuhiko Miyawaki

I have liked the Crown ever since I was a child, so I was really happy to have the opportunity to model one. I threw myself into the work. Aiming for a simple and beautiful mass with movement, I devoted myself until the very end in building the clay model.

Exterior Digital Modeling
Masaki Hidaka

I was in charge of interpreting the design keywords and original exterior sketches into the digital model. Building a model is a logical process, but I often had to rely on my intuition, so it was very challenging. After thinking it through with the designers, I believe that we succeeded in creating a beautiful, simple, and appealing car.

Interior Design
Shunsuke Tanaka

What would impress my family if they were the target customers? Frankly, it would be comfort, ease of use, and attractive looks. Plus, the idea that everyone, not just the driver, can play the lead role. So, I created a "special seat" that caters to everyone's wishes. A passenger seat that people would want to sit in; that's what I focused on.

Interior Design
Koji Yamaguchi

The new Crown went through major changes. The idea of "striving for innovation" was difficult from the conceptual stage, but I had fun taking the customer's perspective while designing it. Space configuration, functionality, and details were all designed by anticipating customer needs. I hope customers appreciate the design and value that this new interior offers.

Interior Digital Modeling
Shohei Shiga

I managed to make a production version with all the appeal of the original idea by using the physical model and combining it with the VR model. The contrast between the sharp design of the instrument panel and the soft surface that flows from behind it into the door and center console is visually appealing from all seats. I was also very particular about even the smallest angle and the sense of volume of every surface.

Color Design
Keiko Shishido

I've been devoted to color design for 20 years! I've worked on many cars and thought I would like to have many of them, but this is the first time I felt that I actually wanted to buy the car. It just goes to show that I managed to achieve what I really wanted to do. I'd be happy if customers feel the same way of just wanting to drive it.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 35 149 B 253 B 253 B
Net income 2023 2 981 B 21 430 M 21 430 M
Net Debt 2023 19 332 B 139 B 139 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,98x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 29 681 B 213 B 213 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 163,00 JPY
Average target price 2 470,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.40%210 583
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.84%78 738
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-25.02%54 285
BMW AG-18.39%47 476
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-46.12%46 066
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.58%45 785