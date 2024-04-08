Toyota City, Japan, April 8, 2024―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) have announced their decision to reform the overseas business structure of both companies while aiming to make Daihatsu a "mobility company centered on mini vehicles" going forward. An implementation structure will be established to thoroughly prevent the recurrence of procedural irregularities at Daihatsu, in line with Daihatsu's resources and actual conditions, aiming to make ever-better cars and realize a mobility society by leveraging Daihatsu's strengths. Specifically, the Emerging-market Compact Car Company, which spanned the organizations of both Toyota and Daihatsu until now, will be dissolved. Toyota will take responsibility for overseas businesses from development to certification, and Daihatsu will be commissioned to handle the actual development. This change will be made sequentially, following model changeover schedules.