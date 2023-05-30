Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
1940.00 JPY   +0.60%
02:30aDaimler Truck and Toyota to merge truck business in Asia
DP
02:25aJapan Shares Dwindle on Profit-taking, Labor Market Improvement; Toyota's April Global Production Reaches New Height
MT
02:24aToyota Motor : Daimler Truck, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino and Toyota Motor Corporation conclude an MoU on accelerating development of Advanced Technologies and merging Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Daimler Truck, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino and Toyota Motor Corporation conclude an MoU on accelerating development of Advanced Technologies and merging Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors

05/30/2023 | 02:24am EDT
Common to the corporate philosophies of all four companies is the desire to contribute to a prosperous society through mobility. To continue to be an essential force of transformation in the world, the four companies intend to promote the use of environmentally friendly vehicles and increase the value of mobility in the world's social systems.

By joining forces, MFTBC and Hino would create synergies and enhance the competitiveness of Japanese truck manufacturers, helping to strengthen the foundation of the Japanese and Asian automotive industries and contributing to their customers, stakeholders and society.

Both Daimler Truck and Toyota count global full lineups tailored to local needs among their corporate strengths and―toward achieving carbon neutrality―value multi-pathways that provide diverse options based on local conditions and how their customers use vehicles.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 592 B 261 B 261 B
Net income 2023 2 450 B 17 455 M 17 455 M
Net Debt 2023 20 116 B 143 B 143 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 26 160 B 186 B 186 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 375 235
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 928,50 JPY
Average target price 2 217,65 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Sato President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Yoichi Miyazaki CFO, VP & Chief Competitive Officer
Akio Toyoda Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.40%186 406
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.90%81 535
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.28%73 092
BMW AG25.21%71 260
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.96%48 369
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.32.75%47 627
