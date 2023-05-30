Toyota Motor : Daimler Truck, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino and Toyota Motor Corporation conclude an MoU on accelerating development of Advanced Technologies and merging Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors

Common to the corporate philosophies of all four companies is the desire to contribute to a prosperous society through mobility. To continue to be an essential force of transformation in the world, the four companies intend to promote the use of environmentally friendly vehicles and increase the value of mobility in the world's social systems.

By joining forces, MFTBC and Hino would create synergies and enhance the competitiveness of Japanese truck manufacturers, helping to strengthen the foundation of the Japanese and Asian automotive industries and contributing to their customers, stakeholders and society.

Both Daimler Truck and Toyota count global full lineups tailored to local needs among their corporate strengths and―toward achieving carbon neutrality―value multi-pathways that provide diverse options based on local conditions and how their customers use vehicles.