Toyota Motor : December Production Plan

We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plan due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

The planned global production volume for December is expected to be approximately 750,000 units (approx. 250,000 units in Japan and 500,000 units overseas).

As for the full-year production forecast for FY2023, we have taken future risks such as the shortage of semiconductors into account and announced 9.2 million units.

We will continue to closely examine the supply of parts and work with related parties to consider all possible measures to ensure that we can deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

The following is the revised domestic operations suspension schedule for December.