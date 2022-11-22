Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-22 am EST
2050.00 JPY   +2.35%
02:06aToyota Motor : December Production Plan
PU
11/21Duke Energy Unit to Acquire Wildflower Solar Project From Clearway Energy Group
MT
11/18Toyota's All-New Prius and Prius Prime Make Auto Show Debut in Los Angeles
AQ
Toyota Motor : December Production Plan

11/22/2022 | 02:06am EST
Nov. 22, 2022

December Production Plan

We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plan due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

The planned global production volume for December is expected to be approximately 750,000 units (approx. 250,000 units in Japan and 500,000 units overseas).

As for the full-year production forecast for FY2023, we have taken future risks such as the shortage of semiconductors into account and announced 9.2 million units.

We will continue to closely examine the supply of parts and work with related parties to consider all possible measures to ensure that we can deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

The following is the revised domestic operations suspension schedule for December.

Suspension of production in December (4 lines in 3 plants out of 28 lines in 14 plants)
Plant Period of production suspension Production model
Toyota Motor Corporation
Takaoka Plant 		Production line #2 December 2 (Fri), 9 (Fri) RAV4, Harrier
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tahara Plant 		Production line #1 December 1 (Thu), 2 (Fri),9 (Fri),16 (Fri) Land Cruiser Prado, Lexus GX,4Runner
Toyota Motor Kyushu
Miyata Plant 		Production line #1 December 28 (Wed) Lexus NX, NX450h+, ES, UX, UX300e
Production line #2 Lexus ES, RX

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
