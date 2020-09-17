Log in
Toyota Motor : Denyo and Toyota Jointly Develop and Start Verification Tests for Fuel Cell Power Supply Vehicle that Uses Hydrogen to Generate Electricity

09/17/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Many of the current generation of power supply vehicles use diesel engines to provide power to the vehicle on the road and when generating electricity. Using fossil fuels as energy, they emit substances of environmental concern when driving and generating electricity, including the greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxide (NOx). Fuel cell power supply vehicles, on the other hand, use fuel cells to provide power. This eliminates the emission of substances of environmental concern, enables up to approximately 72 hours of continuous power supply, and provides water for showers and other uses as a by-product of power generation.

The Toyota/Denyo fuel cell power supply vehicle that was jointly developed this time is based on Toyota's 'Dyna' light-duty trucks, equipped with the fuel cell system of Toyota's Mirai Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) as its power source. For its power supply unit, it uses a fuel cell power supply equipment developed by Denyo under a program subsidized by the Ministry of the Environment*2. The vehicle also carries about 65 kilograms of hydrogen (in 27 hydrogen tanks) for traveling long distances and generating power for long periods of time.

Verification tests for the vehicle will start in September 2020. It will be compared against conventional engine-based power generators to verify the unique characteristics of fuel cell power supply vehicles, including their impact on various load equipment and reductions of CO2emissions.

As a socially responsible company, Denyo is actively engaged in business activities that are in harmony with the environment, and will also continue to actively develop fuel cell-based products as a leading manufacturer of mobile (portable) generators.

Toyota wants to dramatically reduce on-road CO2emissions, which is one of its activities to help create the sustainable society targeted by the SDGs. To do so, the company will continue working hard to develop and promote the use of electrified vehicles, moving forward.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:34:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 25 102 B 239 B 239 B
Net income 2021 1 169 B 11 126 M 11 126 M
Net Debt 2021 15 753 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 19 751 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 63,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.43%188 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.65%91 229
DAIMLER AG-6.24%58 302
BMW AG-11.53%49 196
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.14%45 194
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.15%44 192
