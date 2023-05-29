Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:51:19 2023-05-29 am EDT
1925.50 JPY   -0.59%
12:37aToyota Motor : Development and Verification of Stationary Storage Battery System Using Electric Vehicle Storage Batteries
PU
05/28Liquid Hydrogen-Powered Corolla to Participate in the Super Taikyu Fuji 24 Hours Race
AQ
05/28ISS backs Toyota shareholder proposal on climate disclosure
RE
Toyota Motor : Development and Verification of Stationary Storage Battery System Using Electric Vehicle Storage Batteries

05/29/2023 | 12:37am EDT
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO HD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) have developed a stationary storage battery system (1 MW output, 3 MWh capacity) that combines TEPCO's operating technology and safety standards for stationary storage batteries and Toyota's system technology for electrified vehicle storage batteries. This system will be installed in the Eurus Tashirotai Wind Farm*1 by Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation, and the four companies will begin a collaborative verification project around fall of this year.

The storage battery market is expected to continue growing in light of the spread of renewable energy and electrified vehicles, as well as the global trend toward carbon neutrality.

It will be necessary to utilize storage batteries for electrified vehicles in the future to meet the increasing demand and needs for energy storage in environmental and economic improvement, participation in the electric power market, and as BCP measures among others, both in terms of price and quantity.

To this end, TEPCO HD and Toyota have jointly developed a stationary storage battery system that can be used in combination with existing PCS*2 by connecting multiple storage batteries for electric vehicles. The verification project will confirm the system's operation and performance as well as feasibility, including its potential for business use in the electricity market.

TEPCO HD will utilize the knowledge and technological capabilities it has cultivated in the electric power business to improve the utilization of renewable energy and meet the BCP needs of its customers, as well as to maintain the balance between supply and demand of electric power in order to build a stable energy supply system.

In addition to aiming for a carbon-neutral mobility society, Toyota will work with Toyota Industries Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Denso Corporation to utilize storage batteries for electrified vehicles that are safe, long-lasting, high quality, low cost, and high performance, as part of its various activities to realize a circular economy (an economic system based on resource recycling).

TEPCO HD and Toyota will evaluate the results of the verification project and work to develop storage battery systems with an eye toward consumer-oriented energy services and balancing electricity supply and demand capabilities in order to meet the energy storage needs of customers.

In addition, TEPCO HD and Toyota will promote the use of storage batteries throughout society by continuing their efforts to build an energy system through local production for local consumption, and realize a recycling-oriented society for electrified vehicle storage batteries.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 04:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 36 592 B 260 B 260 B
Net income 2023 2 450 B 17 420 M 17 420 M
Net Debt 2023 20 116 B 143 B 143 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 2,85%
Capitalization 26 276 B 187 B 187 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 375 235
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 937,00 JPY
Average target price 2 217,65 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Sato President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Yoichi Miyazaki CFO, VP & Chief Competitive Officer
Akio Toyoda Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.87%186 850
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG16.35%81 804
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.87%72 908
BMW AG25.28%71 273
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.96%48 369
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.31.07%46 929
