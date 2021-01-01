Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 7203 JP3633400001

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 12/30
7957 JPY   -0.71%
01:31pTOYOTA MOTOR : EXECUTIVES (Jan. 01, 2020)
PU
01:31pTOYOTA MOTOR : James Kuffner,Member of the Board of Directors
PU
01:31pTOYOTA MOTOR : Executives
PU
Toyota Motor : EXECUTIVES

01/01/2021 | 01:31pm EST
EXECUTIVES

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 18:31:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 020 B 252 B 252 B
Net income 2021 1 504 B 14 582 M 14 582 M
Net Debt 2021 16 171 B 157 B 157 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 22 247 B 216 B 216 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 066,67 JPY
Last Close Price 7 957,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%215 561
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.52%99 847
DAIMLER AG17.05%75 628
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.77%59 600
BMW AG-1.24%57 029
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.00%48 158
