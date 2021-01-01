Toyota Motor : EXECUTIVES

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 26 020 B 252 B 252 B Net income 2021 1 504 B 14 582 M 14 582 M Net Debt 2021 16 171 B 157 B 157 B P/E ratio 2021 15,1x Yield 2021 2,81% Capitalization 22 247 B 216 B 216 B EV / Sales 2021 1,48x EV / Sales 2022 1,35x Nbr of Employees 359 542 Free-Float 62,2% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 8 066,67 JPY Last Close Price 7 957,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 20,6% Spread / Average Target 1,38% Spread / Lowest Target -29,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.00% 215 561 VOLKSWAGEN AG -13.52% 99 847 DAIMLER AG 17.05% 75 628 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 13.77% 59 600 BMW AG -1.24% 57 029 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.00% 48 158