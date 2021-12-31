Toyota Motor : EXECUTIVES
EXECUTIVES
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 03:06:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Sales 2022
31 196 B
271 B
271 B
Net income 2022
2 737 B
23 774 M
23 774 M
Net Debt 2022
18 314 B
159 B
159 B
P/E ratio 2022
10,8x
Yield 2022
2,75%
Capitalization
29 133 B
253 B
253 B
EV / Sales 2022
1,52x
EV / Sales 2023
1,37x
Nbr of Employees
366 283
Free-Float
69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
2 105,50 JPY
Average target price
2 387,37 JPY
Spread / Average Target
13,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.