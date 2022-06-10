Toyota Motor : Environmental Initiatives

In the area of environment, we established the Toyota Earth Charter in 1992 (revised in 2000). Based on this, we formulated our long-term initiatives for the global environment by 2050 as the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was adopted at COP 21 * . We are advancing various initiatives centered on this.

In order to contribute to the sustainable development of society and the world through its business activities while cooperating with global society, Toyota has been conducting continuous environmental initiatives since the 1960s. We aim to build a corporate group that is admired and trusted by society through ensuring that all employees, including those at consolidated subsidiaries, recognize our sustainable policies.

Toyota's mission, as defined by the Toyota Philosophy, is "Producing Happiness for All", and the vision is "Creating Mobility for All". We have always been committed to contribute to the overall good, so our approach to business is in line with the vision of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our perspective on public policy flows from our desire to do good for society.

The role of government and public policy is critical to helping reduce the effects of climate change and promote expansion of advanced technology vehicles around the world. Toyota seeks to ensure that public policy, societal needs, technology development, and consumer needs are aligned to the greatest extent possible.

As a member of society in the countries and regions in which we operate, we believe it's a privilege and a responsibility to contribute to public policy by sharing our technical and consumer knowledge, our vision and our views. Toyota does this transparently and always in full accordance with the spirit and letter of the law. We have positive relationships with governments and their administrative agencies, regulators, mainstream major political parties, non-profit organizations, local communities, customers, dealers, suppliers, and employees. We show respect to all, consistent with a core company belief and therefore hope to become a company that is respected and welcomed by all.

Contributing to society and public policy means that Toyota places a high priority on participating and influencing activities through industry and other associations. For example, many Toyota executives and employees are currently participating in various associations across the globe and are involved in contributing to their public policy advocacy.