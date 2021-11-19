Manufacturing Companies
|
Country
|
Company Name
|
Start of Production
|
Main Products
|
Czech Republic
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic, s.r.o.(TMMCZ)
|
Feb. 2005
|
Aygo (also, separate compact car for PSA),Yaris (Incl. HEV)
|
France
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing France S.A.S. (TMMF)
|
Jan. 2001
|
Yaris series (Incl. HEV)
|
Poland
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland SP. z o.o.(TMMP)
|
Apr. 2002
|
Engines, Transmissions,Powertrain-related parts
|
Portugal
|
Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A. (TCAP)
|
Aug. 1968
|
Land Cruiser "70" series
|
Turkey
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey Inc. (TMMT)
|
Sep. 1994
|
Corolla (Incl. HEV),C-HR (Incl. HEV)
|
U.K
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd. (TMUK)
|
Aug. 1992
|
Corolla (Incl. HEV), Corolla Touring Sports (Incl. HEV),Suzuki (OEM)
|
Engines
|
Russia
|
Limited Liability Company "TOYOTA MOTOR" in Saint-Petersburg (TMR-SP)
|
Dec. 2007
|
Camry, RAV4
HEVHybrid Electric Vehicle
Regional Headquarters
|
Country
|
Name
|
Establishment
|
Activities
|
Belgium
|
Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA (TME)
|
Oct. 2005
|
Coordination of Toyota's European business
SourceToyota Motor Corporation
