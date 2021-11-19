Log in
Toyota Motor : Europe

11/19/2021
Manufacturing Companies
Country Company Name Start of Production Main Products
Czech Republic Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic, s.r.o.(TMMCZ) Feb. 2005 Aygo (also, separate compact car for PSA),Yaris (Incl. HEV)
France Toyota Motor Manufacturing France S.A.S. (TMMF) Jan. 2001 Yaris series (Incl. HEV)
Poland Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland SP. z o.o.(TMMP) Apr. 2002 Engines, Transmissions,Powertrain-related parts
Portugal Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A. (TCAP) Aug. 1968 Land Cruiser "70" series
Turkey Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey Inc. (TMMT) Sep. 1994 Corolla (Incl. HEV),C-HR (Incl. HEV)
U.K Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd. (TMUK) Aug. 1992 Corolla (Incl. HEV), Corolla Touring Sports (Incl. HEV),Suzuki (OEM)
Engines
Russia Limited Liability Company "TOYOTA MOTOR" in Saint-Petersburg (TMR-SP) Dec. 2007 Camry, RAV4
HEVHybrid Electric Vehicle
Regional Headquarters
Country Name Establishment Activities
Belgium Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA (TME) Oct. 2005 Coordination of Toyota's European business
SourceToyota Motor Corporation

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
11/19TOYOTA MOTOR : WRC Driver Takamoto Katsuta in Studio! A Three-Generation Bond with Toyota
PU
11/19TOYOTA MOTOR : Europe
PU
11/19Toyota Contributes $115,000 to Flood Relief Efforts in British Columbia
AQ
11/19Toyota Considering Building First US Battery Plant in North Carolina
MT
11/19Detroit's Big Three automakers lag industry on fuel economy
RE
11/19LOVE OUR BYWAYS : Toyota Grant Supports Nationwide Volunteer Events
AQ
11/19Foxconn Becomes Top Foreign Firm to Contribute Most to Chinese Economy
MT
11/18Toyota's Chief Scientist on Why Diversity is the Right Approach to Carbon Reduction
AQ
11/18AKIO TOYODA : Toyoda gets rare third term as head of Japan's auto lobby
RE
11/18EU New Car Sales Dropped Sharply in October
DJ
Financials
Sales 2022 31 126 B 273 B 273 B
Net income 2022 2 738 B 24 008 M 24 008 M
Net Debt 2022 17 385 B 152 B 152 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 29 537 B 260 B 259 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 70,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 132,50 JPY
Average target price 2 318,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION34.00%259 527
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.59%138 537
DAIMLER AG57.29%110 359
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY49.69%90 494
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.53%78 166
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED27.63%70 443