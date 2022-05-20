Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/20 02:00:00 am EDT
2048.00 JPY   +2.14%
Toyota Motor : External Recognition

05/20/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
External Recognition
FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index

Toyota has continued to be selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index after the semi-annual review in June 2021.

The indices were developed by the independent company FTSE Group, owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

FTSE4Good Index Series
FTSE Blossom Japan Index

MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

Toyota has been selected as a constituent of the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (announced December 2021).

The indices were developed by MSCI Inc., which is based in the United States.

MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index

Toyota has been selected as a constituent of the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)(announced June 2021).

MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

CDP

Toyota has been selected for inclusion in the A List which is the highest evaluation for climate change and water by CDP (announced December 2021).

Based on global investors request, CDP evaluates corporate efforts for environmental issues.

CDP

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 15:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 34 159 B 268 B 268 B
Net income 2023 2 948 B 23 148 M 23 148 M
Net Debt 2023 18 560 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,50x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 28 128 B 221 B 221 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 005,00 JPY
Average target price 2 424,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.77%216 231
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.12%89 917
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.38%71 677
BMW AG-12.04%54 041
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.39%52 672
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-38.13%51 654