Toyota Motor : External Recognition

FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index
Toyota has continued to be selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index after the semi-annual review in June 2021.
The indices were developed by the independent company FTSE Group, owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.
MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)
Toyota has been selected as a constituent of the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (announced December 2021).
The indices were developed by MSCI Inc., which is based in the United States.
CDP
Toyota has been selected for inclusion in the A List which is the highest evaluation for climate change and water by CDP (announced December 2021).
Based on global investors request, CDP evaluates corporate efforts for environmental issues.
