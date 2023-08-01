FY2024 First Quarter Financial Results
Vellfire
Toyota Motor Corporation August 1, 2023
Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements and Caution Concerning Insider Trading
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect Toyota's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in economic conditions, market demand, and the competitive environment affecting the automotive markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia and other markets in which Toyota operates; (ii) fluctuations in currency exchange rates (particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and the British pound), stock prices and interest rates; (iii) changes in funding environment in financial markets and increased competition in the financial services industry; (iv) Toyota's ability to market and distribute effectively; (v) Toyota's ability to realize production efficiencies and to implement capital expenditures at the levels and times planned by management;(vi) changes in the laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Toyota operates that affect Toyota's automotive operations, particularly laws, regulations and government policies relating to vehicle safety including remedial measures such as recalls, trade, environmental protection, vehicle emissions and vehicle fuel economy, as well as changes in laws, regulations and government policies that affect Toyota's other operations, including the outcome of current and future litigation and other legal proceedings, government proceedings and investigations; (vii) political and economic instability in the markets in which Toyota operates; (viii) Toyota's ability to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products that meet customer demand; (ix) any damage to Toyota's brand image; (x) Toyota's reliance on various suppliers for the provision of supplies; (xi) increases in prices of raw materials; (xii) Toyota's reliance on various digital and information technologies, as well as information security; (xiii) fuel shortages or interruptions in electricity, transportation systems, labor strikes, work stoppages or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labor in the major markets where Toyota purchases materials, components and supplies for the production of its products or where its products are produced, distributed or sold; (xiv) the impact of natural calamities, epidemics, political and economic instability, fuel shortages or interruptions in social infrastructure, wars, terrorism and labor strikes, including their negative effect on Toyota's vehicle production and sales; (xv) the impact of climate change and the transition towards a low-carbon economy; and (xvi) the ability of Toyota to hire or retain sufficient human resources.
A discussion of these and other factors which may affect Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position is contained in Toyota's annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Caution concerning Insider Trading
Under Japanese securities laws and regulations (the "Regulations"), subject to certain exceptions, any person who receives certain material information relating to the business, etc. of Toyota which may be contained in this document is prohibited from trading in Toyota's shares or certain other transactions related to such shares (as set forth in the Regulations) until such material information is deemed to be made public. Under the Regulations, material information is deemed to be made public when (i) such material information is notified to a stock exchange and is disclosed by ways of electromagnetic means as prescribed by the ordinance of the Cabinet Office (posting on the TDnet (Timely Disclosure Network) information service ) or (ii) twelve (12) hours have elapsed since a listed company, such as Toyota, disclosed such material information to at least two (2) media sources as prescribed by the Regulations.
2
Summary
FY2024 First Quarter Results：Operating income 1 trillion 120.9 billion yen
・The sales volume increased in all regions due to productivity improvement efforts promoted with suppliers, in addition to an improvement in the supply and demand situation for semiconductors, which continued for a while.
On the other hand, many customers are still waiting for delivery of their cars, especially new models, for a long time, so we are working to deliver them as soon as possible.
・As a result of selling each car meticulously at prices that match the product appeal refined through Toyota's long-standing "making ever-better cars" initiative,
operating income increased which helped reduce the impact of the sharp rise in materials prices.
・We faced many challenges, including those posed by COVID-19 and production restrictions due to tight semiconductor supplies, but the results showed the efforts of each frontline employee, including those of our suppliers and dealers, each recognized what they needed to do and acted accordingly, and a management structure and profit structure
that was built to be resilient to crises.
・We will continue to promote various activities to "change the future of cars" by promoting both
carbon neutral initiatives and improvement of our profit structure.
3
FY2024 First Quarter Financial Performance
4
Consolidated Vehicle Sales
(thousands of vehicles)
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Reference (retail)
2,013
2,326
115.5％
532
132.0％
403
635
682
107.4％
286
115.5％
248
417
115.5％
361
366
408
111.6％
'22.4-6
'23.4-6
YoY
Japan
N. America
Europe
Asia
Other
Central and South America, Oceania, Africa,
The Middle East, etc.
Toyota and Lexus Vehicle Sales
2,342
2,538
108.4%
Electrified Vehicle [%]
668
[28.5%]
868
[34.2%]
129.9%
HEV
640
807
126.1%
PHEV
23
31
136.6%
BEV
4
29
622.5%
FCEV
1
1
152.9%
Total Retail Vehicle Sales
2,544
2,751
108.1%
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 04:33:09 UTC.