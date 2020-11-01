Toyota Motor : Figure Skater Rika Kihira Joins Toyota

Toyota City, Japan, November 2, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation announced that ladies' figure skater Rika Kihira joined Toyota on November 1, 2020.

Toyota has organized sports teams within the company since its foundation and has a long history of supporting athletic endeavors in many different forms. Actively backing the Olympic movement since 1996, Toyota became a Gold Sponsor of the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano. In 2015, the company reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee to become an Official Worldwide Olympic Partner and an agreement with the International Paralympic Committee to become an Official Worldwide Paralympic Partner. Through these agreements, Toyota has shown its intent to continue supporting the Olympic and Paralympic movements to help create a peaceful society without discrimination through sports in which everyone can participate with peace and equality.

Kihira made the following comment about joining Toyota: 'I am delighted to be given this opportunity to join Toyota starting from this season. Currently, I am training in Switzerland. As there are many figure skating competitions that also take place overseas, being able to receive support from Toyota employees and affiliates in various countries around the world gives me confidence. I look forward to being able to communicate with everyone. I would like to say thank you to Toyota for accepting me into the company and will do everything I can to grow as an employee and athlete at this exciting time. Thank you again for your support.'