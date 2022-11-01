Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:16 2022-11-01 am EDT
2012.50 JPY   -2.28%
01:23aToyota Motor Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell 31% on Year
DJ
01:18aToyota 1st-half net profit sags 23% to 1.17 tril. yen on rising costs
AQ
12:46aLive Now : TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Financial Summary

11/01/2022 | 12:36am EDT
FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards)

FY2023 Second Quarter

(April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022)

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

FY2023 Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards)

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

November 1, 2022

Company name

: Toyota Motor Corporation

Stock exchanges on which the shares are listed

: Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges in Japan

Code number

: 7203

URL

: https://global.toyota/jp/

Representative

: Akio Toyoda, President

Contact person

: Hiroyuki Suzuki, General Manager, Accounting Division

Tel. (0565)28-2121

Filing date of quarterly securities report

: November 10, 2022

Payment date of cash dividends

: November 22, 2022

Supplemental materials prepared for quarterly financial results

: yes

Earnings announcement for quarterly financial results

: yes

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for FY2023 First Half (April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated financial results (For the six months ended September 30)

(% of change from previous first half)

Net income

Sales revenues

Operating income

Income before

Net income

attributable to

Comprehensive

income taxes

Toyota Motor

income

Corporation

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY2023 first half

17,709,348

14.4

1,141,444

-34.7

1,834,276

-14.4

1,219,556

-22.1

1,171,084

-23.2

2,454,565

31.3

FY2022 first half

15,481,299

36.1

1,747,465

236.1

2,144,045

194.2

1,565,056

148.0

1,524,484

142.2

1,870,024

248.1

Earnings per share attributable to

Earnings per share attributable to

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

- Basic

Yen

- Diluted

Yen

FY2023 first half

85.42

FY2022 first half

109.28

109.28

(Note)On October 1, 2021, Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") effected a five-for-one stock split of its common stock to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021. "Earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation (Basic)" and "Earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation (Diluted)" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

"Earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation (Diluted)" is not disclosed for FY2023 first half, because there were no potential shares during that period as the acquisition of all outstanding First Series Model AA Class Shares took place on April 2, 2021, and the cancellation of all First Series Model AA Class Shares was completed on April 3, 2021.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Ratio of

Toyota Motor Corporation

Total assets

Total shareholders' equity

Toyota Motor Corporation

shareholders' equity

shareholders' equity

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

FY2023 second quarter

74,484,023

28,960,346

28,037,253

37.6

FY2022

67,688,771

27,154,820

26,245,969

38.8

2. Cash Dividends

Annual cash dividends per common share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2022

120.00

28.00

FY2023

25.00

FY2023 (forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: none

On October 1, 2021, TMC effected a five-for-one stock split of its common stock to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021. The dividend for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 presents the amount prior to the stock split. Annual cash dividends per common share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is not stated because the amounts cannot be simply combined due to the implementation of the stock split. Annual cash dividends per common share is ¥260 when calculated based on the assumption of no stock split, and ¥52 when calculated with the stock split taken into account.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

Sales revenues

Operating income

Income before income

taxes

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Full-year

36,000,000

14.7

2,400,000

-19.9

3,340,000

-16.3

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of consolidated results since the latest announcement: yes

(% of change from FY2022)

Net income

Earnings per share

attributable to

attributable to Toyota

Toyota Motor

Motor Corporation

Corporation

- Basic

Million yen

%

Yen

2,360,000

-17.2

172.28

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current quarter
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): none
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: none
    2. Changes other than (2)-(i) above: none
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: none
  4. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock): FY2023 second quarter 16,314,987,460 shares, FY2022 16,314,987,460 shares
    2. Number of treasury stock at the end of each period: FY2023 second quarter 2,627,500,496 shares, FY2022 2,536,685,916 shares
    3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period: FY2023 first half 13,710,052,009 shares, FY2022 first half 13,950,175,679 shares

(Note) On October 1, 2021, TMC effected a five-for-one stock split of its common stock to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021. "Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)" is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

These consolidated financial results are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review. Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements, and Other Information

This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect Toyota's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in economic conditions, market demand, and the competitive environment affecting the automotive markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia and other markets in which Toyota operates; (ii) fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and the British pound, fluctuations in stock prices, and interest rates fluctuations; (iii) changes in funding environment in financial markets and increased competition in the financial services industry; (iv) Toyota's ability to market and distribute effectively; (v) Toyota's ability to realize production efficiencies and to implement capital expenditures at the levels and times planned by management; (vi) changes in the laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Toyota operates that affect Toyota's automotive operations, particularly laws, regulations and government policies relating to vehicle safety including remedial measures such as recalls, trade, environmental protection, vehicle emissions and vehicle fuel economy, as well as changes in laws, regulations and government policies that affect Toyota's other operations, including the outcome of current and future litigation and other legal proceedings, government proceedings and investigations; (vii) political and economic instability in the markets in which Toyota operates; (viii) Toyota's ability to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products that meet customer demand; (ix) any damage to Toyota's brand image; (x) Toyota's reliance on various suppliers for the provision of supplies; (xi) increases in prices of raw materials; (xii) Toyota's reliance on various digital and information technologies, as well as information security; (xiii) fuel shortages or interruptions in electricity, transportation systems, labor strikes, work stoppages or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labor in the major markets where Toyota purchases materials, components and supplies for the production of its products or where its products are produced, distributed or sold; (xiv) the impact of natural calamities, epidemics, political and economic instability, fuel shortages or interruptions in social infrastructure, wars, terrorism and labor strikes, including their negative effect on Toyota's vehicle production and sales; and (xv) the impact of climate change and the transition towards a low- carbon economy.

A discussion of these and other factors which may affect Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position is contained in Toyota's annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The global spread of COVID-19 and the responses to it by governments and other stakeholders have adversely affected Toyota in a number of ways. For reasons such as government directives as well as anticipated reduced demand for its vehicles, Toyota has temporarily suspended, or intends to temporarily suspend, production of automobiles and components at selected plants in Japan and overseas. COVID-19 has also affected, and is expected to continue to affect, the businesses of Toyota dealers and distributors, as well as certain of Toyota's third-party suppliers and business partners. In addition, the global spread of COVID-19 and related matters have adversely affected businesses in a wide variety of industries, as well as consumers, all of which negatively impacted demand for Toyota's vehicles and related financial services.

The duration of the global spread of COVID-19 and the resulting future effects are uncertain, and the foregoing impacts and other effects not referenced above, as well as the ultimate impact of COVID-19, are difficult to predict and could have an adverse effect on Toyota's financial condition and results of operations.

TMC has decided to end vehicle production at Toyota's Saint Petersburg plant in Russia, and the financial effect of 96,986 million yen has been recorded as costs and expenses in the consolidated financial results for the first half of FY2023.

In order to convey top management's aspirations and the company's direction to all those whose lives are touched by Toyota, Toyota communicates what Toyota is really like through "Toyota Times."

"Toyota Times" (https://toyotatimes.jp/en/)

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION FY2023 Second Quarter Financial Summary

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements.........................................................

2

1.

Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.........................................................

2

2.

Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and

Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income...............................................

4

3.

Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity........................................................

8

4.

Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows..................................................................

9

5.

Going Concern Assumption.........................................................................................................................................

10

Supplemental Material for Financial Results for FY2023 Second Quarter

1

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION FY2023 Second Quarter Financial Summary

Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Unaudited Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Yen in millions

March 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,113,655

6,980,169

Trade accounts and other receivables

3,142,832

3,202,115

Receivables related to financial services

7,181,327

8,194,188

Other financial assets

2,507,248

2,032,204

Inventories

3,821,356

4,266,455

Income tax receivable

163,925

132,921

Other current assets

791,947

1,000,210

Total current assets

23,722,290

25,808,263

Non-current assets

Investments accounted for using the equity method

4,837,895

4,988,214

Receivables related to financial services

14,583,130

16,893,138

Other financial assets

9,517,267

10,842,287

Property, plant and equipment

Land

1,361,791

1,396,547

Buildings

5,284,620

5,555,308

Machinery and equipment

13,982,362

15,114,529

Vehicles and equipment on operating leases

6,781,229

7,375,442

Construction in progress

565,528

638,273

Total property, plant and equipment, at cost

27,975,530

30,080,100

Less - Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses

(15,648,890)

(16,935,984)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

12,326,640

13,144,115

Right of use assets

448,412

487,470

Intangible assets

1,191,966

1,209,032

Deferred tax assets

342,202

388,053

Other non-current assets

718,968

723,449

Total non-current assets

43,966,482

48,675,760

Total assets

67,688,771

74,484,023

2

