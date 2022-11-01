Toyota Motor : Financial Summary

On October 1, 2021, TMC effected a five-for-one stock split of its common stock to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021. The dividend for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 presents the amount prior to the stock split. Annual cash dividends per common share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 is not stated because the amounts cannot be simply combined due to the implementation of the stock split. Annual cash dividends per common share is ¥260 when calculated based on the assumption of no stock split, and ¥52 when calculated with the stock split taken into account.

"Earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation (Diluted)" is not disclosed for FY2023 first half, because there were no potential shares during that period as the acquisition of all outstanding First Series Model AA Class Shares took place on April 2, 2021, and the cancellation of all First Series Model AA Class Shares was completed on April 3, 2021.

(Note)On October 1, 2021, Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") effected a five-for-one stock split of its common stock to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021. "Earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation (Basic)" and "Earnings per share attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation (Diluted)" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current quarter

(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): none Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: none Changes other than (2)-(i) above: none Changes in accounting estimates: none Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock): FY2023 second quarter 16,314,987,460 shares, FY2022 16,314,987,460 shares Number of treasury stock at the end of each period: FY2023 second quarter 2,627,500,496 shares, FY2022 2,536,685,916 shares Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period: FY2023 first half 13,710,052,009 shares, FY2022 first half 13,950,175,679 shares

(Note) On October 1, 2021, TMC effected a five-for-one stock split of its common stock to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021. "Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)" is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

These consolidated financial results are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review. Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements, and Other Information

This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect Toyota's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in economic conditions, market demand, and the competitive environment affecting the automotive markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia and other markets in which Toyota operates; (ii) fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and the British pound, fluctuations in stock prices, and interest rates fluctuations; (iii) changes in funding environment in financial markets and increased competition in the financial services industry; (iv) Toyota's ability to market and distribute effectively; (v) Toyota's ability to realize production efficiencies and to implement capital expenditures at the levels and times planned by management; (vi) changes in the laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Toyota operates that affect Toyota's automotive operations, particularly laws, regulations and government policies relating to vehicle safety including remedial measures such as recalls, trade, environmental protection, vehicle emissions and vehicle fuel economy, as well as changes in laws, regulations and government policies that affect Toyota's other operations, including the outcome of current and future litigation and other legal proceedings, government proceedings and investigations; (vii) political and economic instability in the markets in which Toyota operates; (viii) Toyota's ability to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products that meet customer demand; (ix) any damage to Toyota's brand image; (x) Toyota's reliance on various suppliers for the provision of supplies; (xi) increases in prices of raw materials; (xii) Toyota's reliance on various digital and information technologies, as well as information security; (xiii) fuel shortages or interruptions in electricity, transportation systems, labor strikes, work stoppages or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labor in the major markets where Toyota purchases materials, components and supplies for the production of its products or where its products are produced, distributed or sold; (xiv) the impact of natural calamities, epidemics, political and economic instability, fuel shortages or interruptions in social infrastructure, wars, terrorism and labor strikes, including their negative effect on Toyota's vehicle production and sales; and (xv) the impact of climate change and the transition towards a low- carbon economy.

A discussion of these and other factors which may affect Toyota's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position is contained in Toyota's annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The global spread of COVID-19 and the responses to it by governments and other stakeholders have adversely affected Toyota in a number of ways. For reasons such as government directives as well as anticipated reduced demand for its vehicles, Toyota has temporarily suspended, or intends to temporarily suspend, production of automobiles and components at selected plants in Japan and overseas. COVID-19 has also affected, and is expected to continue to affect, the businesses of Toyota dealers and distributors, as well as certain of Toyota's third-party suppliers and business partners. In addition, the global spread of COVID-19 and related matters have adversely affected businesses in a wide variety of industries, as well as consumers, all of which negatively impacted demand for Toyota's vehicles and related financial services.

The duration of the global spread of COVID-19 and the resulting future effects are uncertain, and the foregoing impacts and other effects not referenced above, as well as the ultimate impact of COVID-19, are difficult to predict and could have an adverse effect on Toyota's financial condition and results of operations.

TMC has decided to end vehicle production at Toyota's Saint Petersburg plant in Russia, and the financial effect of 96,986 million yen has been recorded as costs and expenses in the consolidated financial results for the first half of FY2023.

