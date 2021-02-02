Toyota Motor : First openly gay cabinet secretary confirmed by U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Pete Buttigieg was confirmed
by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday on a 86-13 vote to head the U.S.
Transportation Department, the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet
secretary.
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who
challenged Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential
nomination, will oversee aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines
and transit, as well as efforts to ensure safe transportation in
the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm honored and humbled by today's vote in the Senate—and
ready to get to work @USDOT," Buttigieg wrote on Twitter.
Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, who heads the LGBTQ
Victory Institute, said "Pete shattered a centuries-old
political barrier with overwhelming bipartisan support and that
paves the way for more LGBTQ Americans to pursue high-profile
appointments."
Buttigieg will face questions about how to oversee the
introduction of more drones, self-driving cars and other
advanced technologies, as well as overseeing efforts to boost
aviation safety after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes.
Biden, who entered the White House on Jan. 20, has proposed
$20 billion in additional government assistance to help U.S.
transit systems struggling with a massive drop in ridership amid
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Transit unions and a group representing transit systems on
Monday asked for nearly $40 billion in government assistance,
while other transportation interests have collectively sought
more than $70 billion in additional government help.
Congress has allocated $39 billion in emergency funding for
transit systems, including $14 billion approved last month, and
$65 billion in government loans and bailouts to U.S. passenger
airlines. Lawmakers awarded $12 billion to airports and $2
billion to the Amtrak passenger train service.
Buttigieg must decide whether to fund a planned $13 billion
tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey in the heavily
traveled Northeast rail corridor and whether to greenlight
congestion pricing in Manhattan.
Biden wants to boost spending dramatically on U.S.
infrastructure and vows to raise fuel economy standards that
were slashed under former-President Donald Trump and to replace
the government's vehicle fleet with electric vehicles.
Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
and other automakers on Tuesday abandoned support for
Trump's legal effort to bar California from setting its own
vehicle emissions rules as a major auto trade group called for a
compromise in fuel economy requirements.
(Reporting by David Shepardson;
Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)