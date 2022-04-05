Toyota Motor : - Form 6-K

[Reference Translation]

April 5, 2022

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Name and Title of Representative: Akio Toyoda, President (Code Number: 7203 Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange) Name and Title of Contact Person: Masayoshi Hachisuka, General Manager, Capital Strategy & Affiliated Companies Finance Div. (Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121)

Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common Stock

(Repurchase of Shares under our Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

We hereby inform you of the repurchase of shares (Repurchase of shares in order to promote capital efficiency by repurchasing more flexibly its common stock than before while comprehensively considering factors such as the price level of its common stock) conducted in March pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan (the "Companies Act") as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, concerning which repurchase notification was given on March 23, 2022, as follows:

1. Class of shares repurchased: Common stock of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") 2. Total number of shares repurchased: 2,111,000 shares 3. Total purchase price: 4,607,473,033 JPY 4. Period of repurchase: March 24, 2022

(Reference)

I. Repurchase of shares resolved at a meeting of the board of directors held on March 23, 2022 (Repurchase of shares in order to promote capital efficiency by repurchasing more flexibly its common stock than before while comprehensively considering factors such as the price level of its common stock)

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common stock of TMC (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased 80 million shares (maximum) (3) Total purchase price for repurchase of shares 100 billion JPY (maximum) (4) Period of repurchase From March 24, 2022 to May 10, 2022

II. Total number of shares of our common stock repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the board of directors (as of March 31, 2022)