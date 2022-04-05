Toyota Motor : - Form 6-K

Capital Strategy & Affiliated Companies Finance Div.
(Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121)
Notice Concerning the Status of the Repurchase of Shares of our Common Stock
(Repurchase of Shares under our Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
We hereby inform you of the repurchase of shares (Repurchase of shares in order to promote capital efficiency by repurchasing more flexibly its common stock than before while comprehensively considering factors such as the price level of its common stock) conducted in March pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan (the "Companies Act") as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, concerning which repurchase notification was given on March 23, 2022, as follows:
1. Class of shares repurchased:
Common stock of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC")
2. Total number of shares repurchased:
2,111,000 shares
3. Total purchase price:
4,607,473,033 JPY
4. Period of repurchase:
March 24, 2022
(Reference)
I.
Repurchase of shares resolved at a meeting of the board of directors held on March 23, 2022 (Repurchase of shares in order to promote capital efficiency by repurchasing more flexibly its common stock than before while comprehensively considering factors such as the price level of its common stock)
(1) Class of shares to be repurchased
Common stock of TMC
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
80 million shares (maximum)
(3) Total purchase price for repurchase of shares
100 billion JPY (maximum)
(4) Period of repurchase
From March 24, 2022 to May 10, 2022
II.
Total number of shares of our common stock repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the board of directors (as of March 31, 2022)
