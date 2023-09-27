Hydrogen brings smiles to the community

An FC school bus running on hydrogen helps children commute. The interior includes various features designed to make the trip more comfortable.

Hydrogen is gradually taking root in the lives of Fukushima residents. Governor Masao Uchibori met with Chairman Akio Toyoda to share the state of progress. The pair spoke of their commitment to achieving carbon neutrality for the benefit of the next generation.

Similar initiatives have also come to Tokyo, with hydrogen trucks hitting the road in the name of carbon-free logistics. Working in tandem with local governments, Toyota is moving step by step toward a hydrogen society. Find out what's happening at the forefront of these efforts.

00:30Sustaining Fukushima lifestyles with hydrogen

03:57A community-wide effort, yet challenges persist…

08:02From cars to mobile energy sources

15:11Fukushima governor and Akio look to the future

20:14Disaster spurs search for safe, secure energy

24:25The hydrogen society that lies beyond ever better carmaking

30:46[World Toyota News] From Fukushima to Australia