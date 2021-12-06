Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing announced its 2022 motorsport team setups

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced its 2022 motorsport team setups during an online event at the Megaweb facility in Tokyo on December 6. Attendees included "Morizo" (President Akio Toyoda), Koji Sato, President of GAZOO Racing Company, WEC and WRC team principals, and the drivers who lead TGR activities. The live broadcast featured information on new challenges for the next season and our racing team setup, in addition to the history of TGR and the significance its motorsport engagements.