    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/03
2079 JPY   +1.64%
Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing announced its 2022 motorsport team setups

12/06/2021 | 01:02am EST
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced its 2022 motorsport team setups during an online event at the Megaweb facility in Tokyo on December 6. Attendees included "Morizo" (President Akio Toyoda), Koji Sato, President of GAZOO Racing Company, WEC and WRC team principals, and the drivers who lead TGR activities. The live broadcast featured information on new challenges for the next season and our racing team setup, in addition to the history of TGR and the significance its motorsport engagements.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 31 164 B 276 B 276 B
Net income 2022 2 747 B 24 311 M 24 311 M
Net Debt 2022 18 313 B 162 B 162 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 28 766 B 254 B 255 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 079,00 JPY
Average target price 2 368,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION30.64%254 400
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.46%122 221
DAIMLER AG48.17%103 409
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.43%86 691
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.75%76 488
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED18.98%67 630