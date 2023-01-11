Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing announces 2023 Super Taikyu teams, completes SUPER GT and Super Formula driver line-ups

（All Super Taikyu series drivers are Japanese）
|
Team
|
Class
|
Vehicle
|
No.
|
Driver
|
ORC ROOKIE Racing
|
ST-Q
|
ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 concept
|
32
|
Masahiro Sasaki
Employee driver
Hiroaki Ishiura※
Yasuhiro Ogura
|
ORC ROOKIE GR86 CNF concept
|
28
|
Employee driver
Kenta Yamashita
Kazuya Oshima※
Employee driver
|
TOM'S SPIRIT
|
ST-4
|
TOM'S SPIRIT GR86
|
86
|
Takamitsu Matsui
Shunsuke Kohno
Sho Tsuboi
Employee driver
※ The driver will also act as principal of their own car
