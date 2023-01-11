Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:19:12 2023-01-12 am EST
1860.50 JPY   +1.25%
01/11Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing announces 2023 Super Taikyu teams, completes SUPER GT and Super Formula driver line-ups
PU
01/11CORRECTION: Japan and EU ahead in hydrogen patents
DP
01/11VDA expects 2.7 million new registrations in Germany in 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing announces 2023 Super Taikyu teams, completes SUPER GT and Super Formula driver line-ups

01/11/2023 | 11:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

（All Super Taikyu series drivers are Japanese）

Team Class Vehicle No. Driver
ORC ROOKIE Racing ST-Q ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 concept 32 Masahiro Sasaki
Employee driver
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yasuhiro Ogura
ORC ROOKIE GR86 CNF concept 28 Employee driver
Kenta Yamashita
Kazuya Oshima
Employee driver
TOM'S SPIRIT ST-4 TOM'S SPIRIT GR86 86 Takamitsu Matsui
Shunsuke Kohno
Sho Tsuboi
Employee driver

※ The driver will also act as principal of their own car

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 04:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01/11Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing announces 2023 Super Taikyu teams, completes SUPER GT and Supe..
PU
01/11CORRECTION: Japan and EU ahead in hydrogen patents
DP
01/11VDA expects 2.7 million new registrations in Germany in 2023
DP
01/11Suzuki Motor turns to Toyota for lessons on small EVs
RE
01/11Suzuki Motor to launch more SUVs to recover market share in India
RE
01/11Tranche Update on Toyota Motor Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November ..
CI
01/10India's auto show set to feature electric cars, scooters
RE
01/10Japan and EU ahead in hydrogen patents
DP
01/10Toyota Motor : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
01/10Toyota Motor Launches New Hybrid Prius in Japan
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 023 B 279 B 279 B
Net income 2023 2 624 B 19 805 M 19 805 M
Net Debt 2023 19 927 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,68x
Yield 2023 3,08%
Capitalization 25 019 B 189 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 837,50 JPY
Average target price 2 202,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.80%188 519
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.76%78 667
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.98%77 853
BMW AG10.07%62 362
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.43%52 722
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.40%51 623