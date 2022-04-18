Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing announces the outline of TGR GT Cup 2022 online race

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced details on the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT CUP (TGR GT Cup) 2022, an online race in "Gran Turismo 7" for PlayStation®5*1 (PS5®) and PlayStation®4*1 (PS4®).
The TGR GT Cup is a global series in which the GR lineup, including GR road vehicles and dedicated racing cars, will participate in competitive racing throughout the season. Seven qualifying rounds will be held online, and the top 24 players will qualify for the final.
As this year's event will be held in Gran Turismo 7, it will feature the nostalgic Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S) and other car models will be added via updates. In addition, Subaru will be participating for the first time as a partner in TGR e-Motorsports activities, and Round 5 will feature the Subaru BRZ in addition to the GR86 as options. Subaru and TGR have been developing the Subaru BRZ and GR86 jointly in friendly competition with each other, and the two companies are partners in the creation of ever-better cars. This collaboration is now extending to the field of virtual racing as well. Keep an eye out for both cars participating and battling it out in the real-life field of motorsports.
TGR plans to continue an active engagement in e-Motorsports activities so that motorsports can be enjoyed closer than ever before beyond the boundaries of countries and generations.
QualifyingOnline, across the world (Seven rounds)FinalFinal event to be held in conjunction with the Gran Turismo World Series in November
Participation Requirement
Owner of PS5® or PS4®, owner of "Gran Turismo 7" for PS4® or PS5® with software. Participants must be six years old or older.*2
*2
Under the laws of the participating countries or regions, even if participants are in the top qualifying rounds online, they may not be able to participate in the final.
Schedule
Round
Date
Car
Course
Qualifying
Rd.1
May 15
SF19 Super Formula
Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)
Rd.2
May 22
Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S)
Suzuka Circuit (Japan)
Rd.3
June 5
GR010 HYBRID
Circuit de la Sarthe (France)
Rd.4
July 3
SF19 Super Formula
The Nürburgring (Germany)
Rd.5
July 24
GR86 / SUBARU BRZ
Autopolis (Japan)
Rd.6
August 14
GR Supra
Fuji International Speedway (Japan)
Rd.7
August 28
GR Yaris
TBD
Final
November
TBD
TBD
Schedule and course are subject to change.
Start Time (differs according to the five regions below)
Region
Start time (3 races per round)
Asia
21:00 (JST)
22:00 (JST)
23:00 (JST)
Oceania
19:00 (AEST)
18:00 (JST)
20:00 (AEST)
19:00 (JST)
21:00 (AEST)
20:00 (JST)
Europe, Middle east,Africa
18:00 (CET)
Next day 2:00 (JST)
19:00 (CET)
Next day 3:00 (JST)
20:00 (CET)
Next day 4:00 (JST)
North America
16:00 (PST), 19:00 (EST)
Next day 9:00 (JST)
17:00 (PST), 20:00 (EST)
Next day 10:00 (JST)
18:00 (PST), 21:00 (EST)
Next day 11:00 (JST)
Central & South America
14:00 (PST), 17:00 (EST)
Next day 7:00 (JST)
15:00 (PST), 18:00 (EST)
Next day 8:00 (JST)
16:00 (PST), 19:00 (EST)
Next day 9:00 (JST)
Start time is subject to change.
Outline of the TGR GT Cup 2022 Final (planned)
Date
November
Location
To be held offline in conjunction with the Gran Turismo World Series
Race overview
The race will be carried out inviting the top 24 drivers: 21 from among those achieving the highest four total scores in Rounds 1 - 7 of online races from the five regions specified by the Gran Turismo World Series, and 3 from the TGR allotment (regional finalists)*3.
Also, entries for each race will open 15 minutes before the start of each race at "sports mode" of the "Gran Turismo 7".
