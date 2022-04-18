Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing announces the outline of TGR GT Cup 2022 online race

Apr. 18, 2022 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing announces the outline of TGR GT Cup 2022 online race Premiere of long-awaited GR010 HYBRID with additional new cars and circuits News ReleaseGROther Products and ServicesMotorsportEvents

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced details on the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT CUP (TGR GT Cup) 2022, an online race in "Gran Turismo 7" for PlayStation®5*1 (PS5®) and PlayStation®4*1 (PS4®). The TGR GT Cup is a global series in which the GR lineup, including GR road vehicles and dedicated racing cars, will participate in competitive racing throughout the season. Seven qualifying rounds will be held online, and the top 24 players will qualify for the final.

As this year's event will be held in Gran Turismo 7, it will feature the nostalgic Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S) and other car models will be added via updates. In addition, Subaru will be participating for the first time as a partner in TGR e-Motorsports activities, and Round 5 will feature the Subaru BRZ in addition to the GR86 as options. Subaru and TGR have been developing the Subaru BRZ and GR86 jointly in friendly competition with each other, and the two companies are partners in the creation of ever-better cars. This collaboration is now extending to the field of virtual racing as well. Keep an eye out for both cars participating and battling it out in the real-life field of motorsports. TGR plans to continue an active engagement in e-Motorsports activities so that motorsports can be enjoyed closer than ever before beyond the boundaries of countries and generations.

Outline of TGR GT Cup 2022 Race Name TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup 2022 Event Period May - November, 2022 Event Location QualifyingOnline, across the world (Seven rounds)FinalFinal event to be held in conjunction with the Gran Turismo World Series in November Participation Requirement Owner of PS5® or PS4®, owner of "Gran Turismo 7" for PS4® or PS5® with software. Participants must be six years old or older.*2 *2 Under the laws of the participating countries or regions, even if participants are in the top qualifying rounds online, they may not be able to participate in the final.

Schedule Round Date Car Course Qualifying Rd.1 May 15 SF19 Super Formula Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) Rd.2 May 22 Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S) Suzuka Circuit (Japan) Rd.3 June 5 GR010 HYBRID Circuit de la Sarthe (France) Rd.4 July 3 SF19 Super Formula The Nürburgring (Germany) Rd.5 July 24 GR86 / SUBARU BRZ Autopolis (Japan) Rd.6 August 14 GR Supra Fuji International Speedway (Japan) Rd.7 August 28 GR Yaris TBD Final November TBD TBD Schedule and course are subject to change.

Start Time (differs according to the five regions below) Region Start time (3 races per round) Asia 21:00 (JST) 22:00 (JST) 23:00 (JST) Oceania 19:00 (AEST)

18:00 (JST) 20:00 (AEST)

19:00 (JST) 21:00 (AEST)

20:00 (JST) Europe, Middle east, Africa 18:00 (CET)

Next day 2:00 (JST) 19:00 (CET)

Next day 3:00 (JST) 20:00 (CET)

Next day 4:00 (JST) North America 16:00 (PST), 19:00 (EST)

Next day 9:00 (JST) 17:00 (PST), 20:00 (EST)

Next day 10:00 (JST) 18:00 (PST), 21:00 (EST)

Next day 11:00 (JST) Central & South America 14:00 (PST), 17:00 (EST)

Next day 7:00 (JST) 15:00 (PST), 18:00 (EST)

Next day 8:00 (JST) 16:00 (PST), 19:00 (EST)

Next day 9:00 (JST) Start time is subject to change.

Outline of the TGR GT Cup 2022 Final (planned) Date November Location To be held offline in conjunction with the Gran Turismo World Series Race overview The race will be carried out inviting the top 24 drivers: 21 from among those achieving the highest four total scores in Rounds 1 - 7 of online races from the five regions specified by the Gran Turismo World Series, and 3 from the TGR allotment (regional finalists)*3. Driver details Region Number of selected drivers Europe, Middle East and Africa 9 North America 3 Central & South America 3 Asia 4 Oceania 2 TGR allotment*3 3 Total 24 *3 Drivers selected from TGR's regional finals

Detailed information including the circuits to be used in each round will be published in due course on the TGR GT Cup section of the TGR official website.

URLhttps://toyotagazooracing.com/e-motorsports/ Also, entries for each race will open 15 minutes before the start of each race at "sports mode" of the "Gran Turismo 7".