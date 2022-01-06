Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 01/06
2284.5 JPY   -0.33%
01/06Volvo to Test Driverless Car Technologies in California With US Startup Luminar
MT
01/06TOYOTA MOTOR : #09 "Step up to the plate"
PU
01/06U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing will announce challenges for making ever-better motorsports-bred cars at Tokyo Auto Salon

01/06/2022 | 11:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan. 07, 2022

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will announce challenges for making ever-better motorsports-bred cars at Tokyo Auto SalonWorld premiere of GR GT3 Concept and fully tuned model of the GR Yaris

Toyota City, Japan, January 7, 2022―TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) will exhibit at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 customized car event held at the Makuhari Messe (Chiba City) for three days from January 14 to January 16, 2022.*

* January 14: Open to media and industry insiders, January 15-16: Open to Public
GR GT3 Concept

TGR strives to "offer ever-better motorsports-bred cars", and is participating in top categories such as the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) along with domestic rallies and races. The technology and knowledge gained through these activities is used in the creation of new road cars.

This year's exhibition will feature the world premiere of the GR GT3 Concept, a racing-dedicated concept car that incorporates the knowledge and refined technologies TGR has gained in the field of motorsports, as well as the fully tuned model of the GR Yaris.

Furthermore, as a way to communicate the appeal of motorsports, the GR010 HYBRID that won all races in 2021, the first year of Hypercar class of the WEC, and cars from domestic and international competitions such as the SUPER GT, Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship and Japanese Rally Championship will be exhibited.

In addition to the exhibition cars listed above, some parts from the 2022 lineup of GR Heritage Parts for customers who truly love their vehicles will also be exhibited.

Further information regarding the exhibition cars and booths will be announced in due course, and the press conference scheduled on January 14, can be accessed from the following link.

The TGR booth will be operated with the utmost care to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your understanding and cooperation.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01/06Volvo to Test Driverless Car Technologies in California With US Startup Luminar
MT
01/06TOYOTA MOTOR : #09 "Step up to the plate"
PU
01/06U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs
RE
01/06Analysis-Jumping on EV wagon represents risky ride for tech pioneer Sony
RE
01/06Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. December, Year-End 2021 Sales
AQ
01/06South Korea's Imported Car Sales Fall 24% in December 2021 on Lower Chip Supply
MT
01/06Nikkei marks biggest fall in six months after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
01/05Japanese shares slump after hawkish Fed minutes, Toyota extends rally
RE
01/05Factbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla
RE
01/05Ford Motor December US Sales Fall Despite Strong EV Performance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 196 B 269 B 269 B
Net income 2022 2 737 B 23 609 M 23 609 M
Net Debt 2022 18 314 B 158 B 158 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 31 609 B 273 B 273 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 284,50 JPY
Average target price 2 387,37 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.50%273 562
FORD MOTOR COMPANY13.91%94 551
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.01%91 090
DAIMLER AG10.96%90 880
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG8.76%70 789
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-9.33%53 834