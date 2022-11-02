Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:19 2022-11-02 am EDT
2009.00 JPY   -0.52%
Toyota Motor : GR Models to be Exhibited at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show

11/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
Nov. 02, 2022

GR Models to be Exhibited at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show-Proposing concept and race-bred cup cars from various motorsports scenes-

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced at the SEMA (Special Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 1, 2022, the "GR COROLLA RALLY CONCEPT", the "GR SUPRA '10-SECOND TWINS'", planned and built by Toyota Motorsports Garage, the "GR86 DAILY DRIFTER", a drifting concept car created by Larry Chen, and the "GR86 CUP CAR", a cup car for the "GR Cup", a one-make race to be held by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing North America (hereinafter referred to as TGRNA) from 2023.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, which promotes making ever-better motorsports-bred cars, will present the GR lineup reflecting the knowledge gained from the challenges and victories of racing and rallying in the development of production vehicles and concept models at the show, the largest event for automotive customization enthusiasts in North America.

Exhibit Vehicles
Exhibit Vehicles Vehicle Overview
Key Customized Specifications
2023 TOYOTA GR COROLLA CIRCUIT EDITION
GR COROLLA RALLY CONCEPT 		Inspiration from the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR Yaris Rally1 World Rally Championship race car, and starting with the 2023 GR Corolla Circuit Edition, Toyota Motorsports Garage experts fabricated an aggressive and functional bodywork to create maximum downforce. The team added only what a rally team needs and removing unnecessary components to help optimize overall weight.
Interior, Exterior & Mechanism
  • Three-inch fender flares made from 20-gauge steel
  • Carbon composite side skirts
  • Carbon composite front splitter with a 4.5-inch overall length
  • Custom-fabricated carbon fiber rear wing
  • Custom designed functional rear quarter windows 3D-printed
  • OZ Racing wheels, 0 offset, 17 x 8-inch
  • Continental Viking Contact 7, 215/60R17, plus two inches
  • Fully adjustable TEIN Gravel Rally coilovers
  • 14 x 1.1-inch ventilated and slotted discs with four-piston aluminum calipers
  • Six-speed manual transmission with auxiliary transmission cooler
  • OMP Racing seats and belts, fire suppression system
  • Custom full cage made from TIG welded 1 3/4-inch x .095 DOM steel
Performance
  • EngineG16E-GTS 1.6L, three-cylinder port injected turbo, 12-valve DOHC with auxiliary oil cooler, custom exhaust, and TRD airbox
  • Single-scroll ball-bearing turbocharger
2020 GR SUPRA 3.0
10-SECOND TWINS 		Customized twin Supras run down the dragstrip*1 in the 10.984-second range created by TOYOTA and the Toyota Motorsports Garage team on a $10,000 budget. The team started with two 2020 GR Supra 3.0 sports cars, increased horsepower by 30 to 40 percent, then added the necessary go-fast components like a Pure Turbo single turbo, CSF high-performance intercoolers, CFS hi-performance heat exchanger and a CSF transmission cooler, upgraded rear axles etc. to provide maximum traction at launch.
Interior, Exterior & Mechanism
  • WHEELSFront - 18 x 5-inch Weld Racing® Belmont Drag, Rear - 17 x 10-inch Weld Racing® Belmont Beedlock
  • TIRESFront - 26 x 6.00R18LT Mickey Thompson Sportsman S/R radials. Rear - P305/45R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street S/S radials, R2 compound.
  • BRAKES13.7-inch front discs with four-piston Brembo calipers.
    Rear - 13.0-inch rear discs with single piston floating calipers.
  • 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
  • G-Force Racing Gear® six-point racing seat belts
Performance
  • 3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine
  • Pure Turbo single turbocharger, CSF® high-performance intercoolers
2022 TOYOTA GR86
GR86 DAILY DRIFTER 		Larry Chen, automotive and Formula Drift photographer strived to create a special vehicle reminiscent of the 1,000-horsepower purpose-built racers competing in Formula Drift, but something the average car enthusiast could afford to build and maintain in his home workshop. The result is a dependable vehicle that anyone could take to the track for some high-performance and exciting closed-course fun.
Interior, Exterior & Mechanism
  • Seibon carbon fiber hood
  • HKS Type-S ZD8 F-Spoiler carbon fiber front splitter
  • HKS Type-S GR86 carbon fiber rear wing
  • HKS carbon fiber side skirts
  • HKS Type-S ZD8 R-Spoiler carbon fiber rear valance
  • Toyota GR Japan TCD window visors
  • Toyota GR prototype strut tower brace, Toyota GR Japan TCD door jam braces, Toyota GR Japan TCD subframe and steering rack braces
  • Sparco EVO QRT racing seat, Sparco 6-point harness,
  • Studio RSR 4-point roll cage
  • Toyota GR Japan TCD short shift kit
  • Added a StopTech Big Brake kit up front and complementing brakes at the rear
  • SuspensionST Suspensions ST XTA Plus 3 coilovers with adjustable damping
  • WheelsMotegi Racing MR154 Battle, white, 17 x 8-inch, +30 offset
  • Tires225/45R17 Yokohama ADVAN NEOVA AD09
Performance
  • 2.4-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder boxer with dual variable valve timing, aluminum alloy block and head
  • HKS GT2 Supercharger Pro ZD8 kit with Intercooler
  • MagnaFlow NEO Series cat-back performance exhaust system
  • CSF aluminum radiator
TOYOTA GAZOO RACING NORTH AMERICA GR CUP SERIES
GR86 Cup Car 		The GR86 Cup Car exclusively developed for the all-new single make GR Cup*2 racing series featuring the Toyota GR86, that kicks off with the 2023 season, sanctioned by SRO Motorsports America®. This new race series will reinforce and validate the track-inspired engineering in every Toyota GR sports car, and the valuable on-track knowledge will give Toyota engineers data to support the design of future vehicles for the road.
Interior, Exterior & Mechanism
  • Stratasys® custom bodywork
  • TGRNA designed splitter
  • Carbon fiber rear wing
  • Continental® 245/620R18 Slicks
  • Alcon® brakes
  • SADEV® 6-speed sequential transmission
  • TGRNA-designed MacPherson struts with adjustable JRI Shocks®
  • OMP® safety equipment and roll cage
  • 22-gallon fuel cell
Performance
  • 2.4-liter, DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder boxer with dual variable valve timing and aluminum alloy block and head
  • Bosch® engine management system
  • Custom Borla® exhaust system
*1 A quarter-mile straightaway course where drag racing is performed by starting from a standstill on a straightaway course and competing for time to reach the finish line.
*2 For more information on the GR Cup, please visit the following website.
https://www.toyota.com/racing/tgrna/gr-cup
  • GR COROLLA RALLY CONCEPT
  • 2020 GR SUPRA 3.0
    10-SECOND TWINS
  • GR86 DAILY DRIFTER
  • GR86 Cup Car

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
