Toyota Motor : GR Models to be Exhibited at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced at the SEMA (Special Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 1, 2022, the "GR COROLLA RALLY CONCEPT", the "GR SUPRA '10-SECOND TWINS'", planned and built by Toyota Motorsports Garage, the "GR86 DAILY DRIFTER", a drifting concept car created by Larry Chen, and the "GR86 CUP CAR", a cup car for the "GR Cup", a one-make race to be held by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing North America (hereinafter referred to as TGRNA) from 2023.
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, which promotes making ever-better motorsports-bred cars, will present the GR lineup reflecting the knowledge gained from the challenges and victories of racing and rallying in the development of production vehicles and concept models at the show, the largest event for automotive customization enthusiasts in North America.
Exhibit Vehicles
Vehicle Overview
Key Customized Specifications
2023 TOYOTA GR COROLLA CIRCUIT EDITION GR COROLLA RALLY CONCEPT
Inspiration from the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR Yaris Rally1 World Rally Championship race car, and starting with the 2023 GR Corolla Circuit Edition, Toyota Motorsports Garage experts fabricated an aggressive and functional bodywork to create maximum downforce. The team added only what a rally team needs and removing unnecessary components to help optimize overall weight.
Interior, Exterior & Mechanism
Three-inch fender flares made from 20-gauge steel
Carbon composite side skirts
Carbon composite front splitter with a 4.5-inch overall length
Custom-fabricated carbon fiber rear wing
Custom designed functional rear quarter windows 3D-printed
OZ Racing wheels, 0 offset, 17 x 8-inch
Continental Viking Contact 7, 215/60R17, plus two inches
Fully adjustable TEIN Gravel Rally coilovers
14 x 1.1-inch ventilated and slotted discs with four-piston aluminum calipers
Six-speed manual transmission with auxiliary transmission cooler
OMP Racing seats and belts, fire suppression system
Custom full cage made from TIG welded 1 3/4-inch x .095 DOM steel
Performance
EngineG16E-GTS 1.6L, three-cylinder port injected turbo, 12-valve DOHC with auxiliary oil cooler, custom exhaust, and TRD airbox
Single-scroll ball-bearing turbocharger
2020 GR SUPRA 3.0 10-SECOND TWINS
Customized twin Supras run down the dragstrip*1 in the 10.984-second range created by TOYOTA and the Toyota Motorsports Garage team on a $10,000 budget. The team started with two 2020 GR Supra 3.0 sports cars, increased horsepower by 30 to 40 percent, then added the necessary go-fast components like a Pure Turbo single turbo, CSF high-performance intercoolers, CFS hi-performance heat exchanger and a CSF transmission cooler, upgraded rear axles etc. to provide maximum traction at launch.
Interior, Exterior & Mechanism
WHEELSFront - 18 x 5-inch Weld Racing® Belmont Drag, Rear - 17 x 10-inch Weld Racing® Belmont Beedlock
TIRESFront - 26 x 6.00R18LT Mickey Thompson Sportsman S/R radials. Rear - P305/45R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street S/S radials, R2 compound.
BRAKES13.7-inch front discs with four-piston Brembo calipers.
Rear - 13.0-inch rear discs with single piston floating calipers.
8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
G-Force Racing Gear® six-point racing seat belts
Performance
3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine
Pure Turbo single turbocharger, CSF® high-performance intercoolers
2022 TOYOTA GR86 GR86 DAILY DRIFTER
Larry Chen, automotive and Formula Drift photographer strived to create a special vehicle reminiscent of the 1,000-horsepower purpose-built racers competing in Formula Drift, but something the average car enthusiast could afford to build and maintain in his home workshop. The result is a dependable vehicle that anyone could take to the track for some high-performance and exciting closed-course fun.
Interior, Exterior & Mechanism
Seibon carbon fiber hood
HKS Type-S ZD8 F-Spoiler carbon fiber front splitter
Toyota GR prototype strut tower brace, Toyota GR Japan TCD door jam braces, Toyota GR Japan TCD subframe and steering rack braces
Sparco EVO QRT racing seat, Sparco 6-point harness,
Studio RSR 4-point roll cage
Toyota GR Japan TCD short shift kit
Added a StopTech Big Brake kit up front and complementing brakes at the rear
SuspensionST Suspensions ST XTA Plus 3 coilovers with adjustable damping
WheelsMotegi Racing MR154 Battle, white, 17 x 8-inch, +30 offset
Tires225/45R17 Yokohama ADVAN NEOVA AD09
Performance
2.4-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder boxer with dual variable valve timing, aluminum alloy block and head
HKS GT2 Supercharger Pro ZD8 kit with Intercooler
MagnaFlow NEO Series cat-back performance exhaust system
CSF aluminum radiator
TOYOTA GAZOO RACING NORTH AMERICA GR CUP SERIES GR86 Cup Car
The GR86 Cup Car exclusively developed for the all-new single make GR Cup*2 racing series featuring the Toyota GR86, that kicks off with the 2023 season, sanctioned by SRO Motorsports America®. This new race series will reinforce and validate the track-inspired engineering in every Toyota GR sports car, and the valuable on-track knowledge will give Toyota engineers data to support the design of future vehicles for the road.
Interior, Exterior & Mechanism
Stratasys® custom bodywork
TGRNA designed splitter
Carbon fiber rear wing
Continental® 245/620R18 Slicks
Alcon® brakes
SADEV® 6-speed sequential transmission
TGRNA-designed MacPherson struts with adjustable JRI Shocks®
OMP® safety equipment and roll cage
22-gallon fuel cell
Performance
2.4-liter, DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder boxer with dual variable valve timing and aluminum alloy block and head
Bosch® engine management system
Custom Borla® exhaust system
*1
A quarter-mile straightaway course where drag racing is performed by starting from a standstill on a straightaway course and competing for time to reach the finish line.
