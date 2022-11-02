Toyota Motor : GR Models to be Exhibited at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced at the SEMA (Special Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 1, 2022, the "GR COROLLA RALLY CONCEPT", the "GR SUPRA '10-SECOND TWINS'", planned and built by Toyota Motorsports Garage, the "GR86 DAILY DRIFTER", a drifting concept car created by Larry Chen, and the "GR86 CUP CAR", a cup car for the "GR Cup", a one-make race to be held by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing North America (hereinafter referred to as TGRNA) from 2023.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, which promotes making ever-better motorsports-bred cars, will present the GR lineup reflecting the knowledge gained from the challenges and victories of racing and rallying in the development of production vehicles and concept models at the show, the largest event for automotive customization enthusiasts in North America.