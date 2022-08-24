Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:05 2022-08-24 am EDT
2103.50 JPY   -0.19%
12:38aTOYOTA MOTOR : GR Yaris Joins KINTO FACTORY Lineup
PU
08/23Toyota recognizes California authority to set vehicle emissions standards
RE
08/23Toyota Motor Adds Four Projects to Five-Year Automotive Safety Research Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : GR Yaris Joins KINTO FACTORY Lineup

08/24/2022 | 12:38am EDT
Aug. 24, 2022

GR Yaris Joins KINTO FACTORY LineupMaximum Torque Upgrade and Personalization for Optimal Settings Now Available
Toyota Motor Corporation
KINTO Co., Ltd.
  • Upgrading and personalization services available for the KINTO-exclusive GR Yaris "Morizo Selection"*1 can now be enjoyed by owners of the GR Yaris*2 purchased through Toyota dealers.
  • Maximum engine torque in the 3,200-4,000 rpm range can be boosted to 390 N･m, providing strain-free and relaxed acceleration based on technologies honed through racing in rallies, which puts high demands on acceleration, deceleration, and flexibility.
  • Personalization allows the optimal setting of software that controls accelerator response, 4WD driving force distribution, and steering assist in line with customer preference. To make personalization even easier to enjoy, not only can software be optimally set to suit customers' personalities and preferences based on customer driving data, but optimization is also now available through consultations with GR Garage specialists.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and KINTO Co., Ltd. (KINTO) announced today that, joining the KINTO-exclusive GR Yaris "Morizo Selection", the GR Yaris purchased through Toyota dealers has been added to the KINTO FACTORY service lineup, which enables customers to evolve their vehicles.

Based on the hitherto offering of upgrades and personalization for the GR Yaris "Morizo Selection", also newly available from today through KINTO FACTORY for both the GR Yaris "Morizo Selection" and the GR Yaris is the torque-boosting "GR YARIS PERFORMANCE SOFTWARE 2.0" upgrade service, which increases maximum engine torque to 390 N･m. Customers who purchase this service can also enjoy personalized software settings for optimally tailored performance. In addition to the existing method of providing personalization based on analysis of customer driving data, KINTO FACTORY customers can now receive personalization through consultation at GR Garage locations nationwide, making it easier for customers to benefit from a tailored driving experience.

Upgrade-enabled boosted torque
Service System

For more information about these services, please visit the "GR Car Lineup" page of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing website (in Japanese).
https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/gr/yaris/upgrade-selections

For information on purchasing the services and for procedural details, please visit the dedicated "KINTO FACTORY" page of the KINTO website (in Japanese).
https://factory.kinto-jp.com/

Toyota and KINTO aim to make the cars they deliver to their customers become even more beloved by staying closely in tune with customer needs and evolving customers' cars after delivery. The two companies will advance this effort through the new actions announced today, which will allow them to promptly provide customers with the knowledge and technology that Toyota has gained through its participation in motorsports.

*1 Full name: GR Yaris Special Edition RZ "High Performance Morizo Selection"
*2 GR Yaris RZ, GR Yaris RZ "High Performance", and GR Yaris RC only; not available for the GR Yaris RS

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 04:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
