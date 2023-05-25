Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-25 am EDT
1938.50 JPY   -0.92%
11:11aToyota Motor : Gx
PU
07:14aTOYOTA GAZOO Racing Opens Le Mans 24 Hours Special Website
AQ
05:53aNomura Adjusts Toyota Motor's Price Target to 2,650 Yen From 2,300 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
Toyota Motor : GX

05/25/2023 | 11:11am EDT
May 25, 2023

All-New Lexus GX to Debut in North America

Lexus will unveil the all-new GX in Austin, Texas on Thursday June 8th (local time). A preview of the new design was released today in anticipation of the reveal. As a genuine off-road SUV, GX is the latest offering from the ever more diverse new Lexus range, catering to the needs of some of Lexus's most adventurous customers.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 15:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 36 592 B 263 B 263 B
Net income 2023 2 450 B 17 610 M 17 610 M
Net Debt 2023 20 116 B 145 B 145 B
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 26 296 B 189 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 375 235
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 956,50 JPY
Average target price 2 197,06 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Sato President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Yoichi Miyazaki CFO, VP & Chief Competitive Officer
Akio Toyoda Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.94%190 789
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG13.88%80 503
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.49%73 432
BMW AG23.05%70 420
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.30.54%47 250
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-2.58%45 329
