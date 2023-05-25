Toyota Motor : GX

May 25, 2023
All-New Lexus GX to Debut in North America
Lexus will unveil the all-new GX in Austin, Texas on Thursday June 8th (local time). A preview of the new design was released today in anticipation of the reveal. As a genuine off-road SUV, GX is the latest offering from the ever more diverse new Lexus range, catering to the needs of some of Lexus's most adventurous customers.
