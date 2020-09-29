Log in
Toyota Motor : Global Sales in August Recover to Approximately 90 Percent Year-on-Year Sales Recovering at a Faster Pace than Expected

09/29/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Global sales in August were down 10.6 percent from the previous year, but are recovering at a faster pace than expected.*

China (sales volume164,354 units, year-on-year changeup 27.2 percent)

In addition to local motor shows and other measures to attract customers to dealers as well as reinforced measures to secure orders, sales of the Levin, ES, and other models were strong, and sales were up compared to the previous year.

Japan (sales volume104,535 units, year-on-year changedown 10.6 percent)

Sales were down year-on-year due to effects from COVID-19, but in addition to strong sales of the new Harrier, sales of the Yaris and Raize were strong, with the two models ranked first and second, respectively, in new registrations excluding minivehicles, and the recovery trend is continuing from July.

* July - Septemberdown approx. 15 percent; October - Decemberdown approx. 5 percent;January - Marchup approx. 5 percent.Sales are expected to reach the prior year's level for the same period around the end of this year to the beginning of next year.

Global Production in August recovered to around 93.3 percent compared to the previous year

China (production volume119,711 units, year-on-year changeup 15.0 percent)

Due to strong sales of the Levin and other models, sales increased and production was up year-on-year.

Japan (production volume202,691 units, year-on-year changedown 11.5 percent)

Production was down from the previous year due to effects from COVID-19, but the recovery trend is ongoing in conjunction with the recovery of the global market.
(June: down 44.8 percent; July: down 22.0 percent; August: down 11.5 percent)

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 04:34:08 UTC
