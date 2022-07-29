Log in
Toyota Motor : Governance

07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Corporate Governance

Toyota regards sustainable growth and the stable, long-term enhancement of corporate value as fundamental management priorities. Building positive relationships with all stakeholders including shareholders, customers, business partners, local communities, and employees, and consistently providing products that deliver customer satisfaction are key to such. To this end, Toyota constantly seeks to enhance corporate governance.

Corporate Governance Organizational Diagram

The Corporate Governance Report details the execution of duties and supervision, the board of directors and its system, the Audit & Supervisory Board, remuneration for the board of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members, and an analysis and evaluations of the board of directors' effectiveness.

Corporate Governance Report

Risk Management

Facing a once-in-a-century industry turning point, to transform into a "mobility company," Toyota is always taking on new challenges, and has been working to reinforce its risk management structure to handle the increasing uncertainty. Toyota has appointed a Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and Deputy Chief Risk Officer (DCRO), making global efforts to prevent and mitigate the impact of risks that could arise in Toyota's global business activities.

Compliance

The Guiding Principles at Toyota state that Toyota shall "honor the language and spirit of the law of every country and region, and undertake open and fair business activities to be a strong corporate citizen of the world." Toyota believes that adhering to this principle is to fulfill corporate social responsibility and ensure compliance.

The Toyota Code of Conduct outlines the basic frame of mind that all members of Toyota should adopt. It shows concrete guidelines for the Guiding Principles at Toyota to carry out social responsibilities. This booklet is distributed to all our employees.

We also hold Sustainability Meetings to report and discuss the expectations of our stakeholders and our responses to various social issues including compliance.

Learn more about the Toyota Code of Conduct Initiatives for Taxation

Toyota formulated a taxation policy in September 2020, and disseminated it to all of the subsidiaries to promulgate Toyota's stance on tax payment and taxation policy in an easily understandable manner and promote our stakeholder's understanding on it.

Going forward, Toyota will endeavor to practice tax-related duties of high quality by maintaining compliance on taxation.

Tax Policy
Related Information
  • Sustainability Data BookThis data book summarizes Toyota's sustainability policy, initiatives, and activities of previous year.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:22:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
