Toyota Motor : Governance page has been updated. (Initiatives for Taxation)

09/28/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Toyota regards sustainable growth and the stable, long-term enhancement of corporate value as fundamental management priorities. Building positive relationships with all stakeholders including shareholders, customers, business partners, local communities, and employees, and consistently providing products that deliver customer satisfaction are key to such. To this end, Toyota constantly seeks to enhance corporate governance.

Toyota complies with the general principles of the Corporate Governance Code. The details of such are discussed in sustainability meetings and reported to the board of directors.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 04:04:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 25 102 B 238 B 238 B
Net income 2021 1 169 B 11 096 M 11 096 M
Net Debt 2021 15 753 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 19 658 B 186 B 187 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 63,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 786,84 JPY
Last Close Price 7 031,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.85%186 099
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.36%81 340
DAIMLER AG-10.50%54 921
BMW AG-19.25%44 361
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-20.77%41 502
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-20.15%40 462
