Toyota Motor : Governance page has been updated. (Initiatives for Taxation)

Toyota regards sustainable growth and the stable, long-term enhancement of corporate value as fundamental management priorities. Building positive relationships with all stakeholders including shareholders, customers, business partners, local communities, and employees, and consistently providing products that deliver customer satisfaction are key to such. To this end, Toyota constantly seeks to enhance corporate governance.
Toyota complies with the general principles of the Corporate Governance Code. The details of such are discussed in sustainability meetings and reported to the board of directors.
