Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd. (Toyota Fudosan), and Toyota Alvark Tokyo Corporation (Toyota Alvark Tokyo) have announced a groundbreaking ceremony held today by Toyota Fudosan to celebrate the start of construction on the TOKYO A-ARENA (tentative name), part of the TOKYO A-ARENA PROJECT developed by the three companies. Construction is slated for completion in June 2025 and will commence operations in autumn of the same year.

The Project site is located on the east side of the former site of Palette Town, a large-scale commercial facility that closed August 31, 2022, within walking distance from Tokyo Teleport Station on the Rinkai Line and Aomi Station on the Yurikamome Line and with easy access from Haneda Airport and Shinagawa Station.

After its opening, the arena will be operated by Toyota Alvark Tokyo. It will serve as the home court of the Toyota Alvark Tokyo, a member of the professional basketball B. League and accommodate a variety of sports and other events. Built under the concept of "discovering potential together!", the Project is intended as a place where a wide range of potentials are integrated and unleashed, particularly in the areas of sports, mobility, and sustainability, in cooperation with various partners.