Toyota Motor : Group Company Information

Toyota Group Company Information
Company Name
Establishment
Main products / activities
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Nov. 1926
Manufacture and sales of textile machinery,
materials handling equipment, automobiles and automobile parts
AICHI STEEL CORPORATION
March 1940
Manufacture and sales of specialty steel,
forged steel productsand electromagnetic parts
JTEKT CORPORATION
Jan. 2006
Manufacture and sales of machine tools,
auto parts
TOYOTA AUTO BODY CO., LTD.
Aug. 1945
Manufacture of minivans,
commercial vehicles, SUVs, special-purpose vehicles, welfare vehicles and the super-compact battery electric Vehicle
Toyota Tsusho Corporation
July 1948
Business transactions related to various items in Japan and
between foreign countries, import and export
AISIN CORPORATION
Aug. 1965
Manufacture and sales of automotive parts,
lifestyle-and energy-related products
DENSO CORPORATION
Dec. 1949
Manufacture and sales of electrical components for automobiles and
other applications, air conditioning equipmentand general appliancesand electrical appliances
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
May 1950
Manufacture and sales of vehicle interior parts,
filters and power train mechanical parts and textiles
TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
Aug. 1953
Real estate ownership,
management, buying and selling, leasing, property management,and securities investment
TOYOTA CENTRAL R&D LABS., INC.
Nov. 1960
Fundamental research and
testing for technical development for the Toyota Group
TOYOTA MOTOR EAST JAPAN, INC.
July 2012
Manufacture of automobiles and parts
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
June 1949
Manufacture and sales of plastic and rubber automotive parts and other products
Hino Motors, Ltd.
May 1942
Manufacture and sales of large trucks,
buses, small commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, engines and spare parts
DAIHATSU MOTOR CO., LTD.
March 1907
Manufacture and sales of automobiles
TOYOTA HOUSING CORPORATION
April 2003
Planning, sales,
construction and after-sales service of housing
TOYOTA MOTOR KYUSHU, INC.
Feb. 1991
Manufacture of automobiles and parts
NoteAs of June 2022.
