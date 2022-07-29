Toyota Motor : Group Company Information

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Nov. 1926 Manufacture and sales of textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles and automobile parts

AICHI STEEL CORPORATION March 1940 Manufacture and sales of specialty steel, forged steel products and electromagnetic parts

JTEKT CORPORATION Jan. 2006 Manufacture and sales of machine tools, auto parts

TOYOTA AUTO BODY CO., LTD. Aug. 1945 Manufacture of minivans, commercial vehicles, SUVs, special-purpose vehicles, welfare vehicles and the super-compact battery electric Vehicle

Toyota Tsusho Corporation July 1948 Business transactions related to various items in Japan and between foreign countries, import and export

AISIN CORPORATION Aug. 1965 Manufacture and sales of automotive parts, lifestyle-and energy-related products

DENSO CORPORATION Dec. 1949 Manufacture and sales of electrical components for automobiles and other applications, air conditioning equipment and general appliances and electrical appliances

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION May 1950 Manufacture and sales of vehicle interior parts, filters and power train mechanical parts and textiles

TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD. Aug. 1953 Real estate ownership, management, buying and selling, leasing, property management, and securities investment

TOYOTA CENTRAL R&D LABS., INC. Nov. 1960 Fundamental research and testing for technical development for the Toyota Group

TOYOTA MOTOR EAST JAPAN, INC. July 2012 Manufacture of automobiles and parts

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. June 1949 Manufacture and sales of plastic and rubber automotive parts and other products

Hino Motors, Ltd. May 1942 Manufacture and sales of large trucks, buses, small commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, engines and spare parts

DAIHATSU MOTOR CO., LTD. March 1907 Manufacture and sales of automobiles

TOYOTA HOUSING CORPORATION April 2003 Planning, sales, construction and after-sales service of housing