Toyota Group Company Information
Company Information
Company Name Establishment Main products / activities
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Nov. 1926 Manufacture and sales of textile machinery, materials handling equipment,automobiles and automobile parts
AICHI STEEL CORPORATION March 1940 Manufacture and sales of specialty steel, forged steel productsand electromagnetic parts
JTEKT CORPORATION Jan. 2006 Manufacture and sales of machine tools, auto parts
TOYOTA AUTO BODY CO., LTD. Aug. 1945 Manufacture of minivans, commercial vehicles,SUVs,special-purpose vehicles,welfare vehicles and the super-compact battery electric Vehicle
Toyota Tsusho Corporation July 1948 Business transactions related to various items in Japan and between foreign countries,import and export
AISIN CORPORATION Aug. 1965 Manufacture and sales of automotive parts, lifestyle-and energy-related products
DENSO CORPORATION Dec. 1949 Manufacture and sales of electrical components for automobiles and other applications,air conditioning equipmentand general appliancesand electrical appliances
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION May 1950 Manufacture and sales of vehicle interior parts, filters and power train mechanical parts and textiles
TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD. Aug. 1953 Real estate ownership, management,buying and selling,leasing,property management,and securities investment
TOYOTA CENTRAL R&D LABS., INC. Nov. 1960 Fundamental research and testing for technical developmentfor the Toyota Group
TOYOTA MOTOR EAST JAPAN, INC. July 2012 Manufacture of automobiles and parts
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. June 1949 Manufacture and sales of plastic and rubber automotive parts and other products
Hino Motors, Ltd. May 1942 Manufacture and sales of large trucks, buses,small commercial vehicles,passenger vehicles,engines and spare parts
DAIHATSU MOTOR CO., LTD. March 1907 Manufacture and sales of automobiles
TOYOTA HOUSING CORPORATION April 2003 Planning, sales, construction and after-sales service of housing
TOYOTA MOTOR KYUSHU, INC. Feb. 1991 Manufacture of automobiles and parts
NoteAs of June 2022.

