|Company Name
|Establishment
|Main products / activities
|TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
|Nov. 1926
|Manufacture and sales of textile machinery, materials handling equipment,automobiles and automobile parts
|AICHI STEEL CORPORATION
|March 1940
|Manufacture and sales of specialty steel, forged steel productsand electromagnetic parts
|JTEKT CORPORATION
|Jan. 2006
|Manufacture and sales of machine tools, auto parts
|TOYOTA AUTO BODY CO., LTD.
|Aug. 1945
|Manufacture of minivans, commercial vehicles,SUVs,special-purpose vehicles,welfare vehicles and the super-compact battery electric Vehicle
|Toyota Tsusho Corporation
|July 1948
|Business transactions related to various items in Japan and between foreign countries,import and export
|AISIN CORPORATION
|Aug. 1965
|Manufacture and sales of automotive parts, lifestyle-and energy-related products
|DENSO CORPORATION
|Dec. 1949
|Manufacture and sales of electrical components for automobiles and other applications,air conditioning equipmentand general appliancesand electrical appliances
|TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
|May 1950
|Manufacture and sales of vehicle interior parts, filters and power train mechanical parts and textiles
|TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
|Aug. 1953
|Real estate ownership, management,buying and selling,leasing,property management,and securities investment
|TOYOTA CENTRAL R&D LABS., INC.
|Nov. 1960
|Fundamental research and testing for technical developmentfor the Toyota Group
|TOYOTA MOTOR EAST JAPAN, INC.
|July 2012
|Manufacture of automobiles and parts
|TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
|June 1949
|Manufacture and sales of plastic and rubber automotive parts and other products
|Hino Motors, Ltd.
|May 1942
|Manufacture and sales of large trucks, buses,small commercial vehicles,passenger vehicles,engines and spare parts
|DAIHATSU MOTOR CO., LTD.
|March 1907
|Manufacture and sales of automobiles
|TOYOTA HOUSING CORPORATION
|April 2003
|Planning, sales, construction and after-sales service of housing
|TOYOTA MOTOR KYUSHU, INC.
|Feb. 1991
|Manufacture of automobiles and parts
