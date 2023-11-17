Final inning, tied game. The closer gallantly takes the field to get his team out of a tight spot...
This is also the bullpen car's time to shine. When Hanshin Koshien Stadium rolled out a new model in the spring of 2022, there were two reasons behind the update.
First is the width of the passage along which the car travels.
The narrow corridor is only big enough for a compact vehicle. Yet once pitchers were warmed up, the last thing the team wanted was to give them a cramped ride out to the game.
The second reason was environmental concerns. In December 2021, the stadium announced the KOSHIEN "eco" Challenge. As part of this environmentally-friendly initiative, one idea was to make the bullpen car a battery electric vehicle (BEV). Toyota was approached in the fall of 2021, and the project got underway.
As it turned out, a host of obstacles awaited. Naoki Nagatsu, Professional Partner at Toyota's Vision Design Division, reveals the backstory.
