Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor, Honda Motor Report Weaker Net Profit Amid Chip Shortage

02/09/2022 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka

Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday reported lower net profit for the quarter ended December as chip shortages weighed on their sales.

Toyota said that its third-quarter net profit fell 5.6% compared with the same period a year earlier to 791.74 billion yen ($6.85 billion). That beat the estimate of Y623.15 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Toyota's third-quarter revenue decreased 4.5% from a year earlier to Y7.786 trillion as a shortage of chips weighed on production.

Operating profit for Japan fell 26% from a year earlier to Y396.5 billion and in North America it dropped 39% to Y129.2 billion.

Toyota lowered its revenue forecast but kept its net-profit projection for the fiscal year ending March. It expects revenue to increase 8.4% to Y29.500 trillion, compared with the previous forecast of a 10% rise, while it continues to expect net profit to rise 11% to Y2.490 trillion.

Toyota kept its fiscal-year group vehicle sales forecast at 10.3 million units.

Meanwhile, Honda said its third-quarter net profit fell 32% from a year earlier to Y192.96 billion as revenue dropped 2.2% to Y3.689 trillion.

Honda's operating profit for North America dropped 10% to Y134.62 billion and operating profit for Japan fell 73% to Y11.61 billion.

Honda cut its revenue forecast but raised its net-profit view for the fiscal year ending March as it works to control costs despite the shortage of semiconductors and other parts.

Honda expects its fiscal-year revenue to rise 10.5% to Y14.550 trillion and net profit to increase 1.9% to Y670.00 billion.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 0215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.35% 3421 Delayed Quote.5.54%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.33% 9170 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.94% 2317.5 Delayed Quote.9.05%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:16aToyota Motor, Honda Motor Report Weaker Net Profit Amid Chip Shortage
DJ
01:53aJapan shares end higher on overnight Wall Street gains, strong earnings
RE
12:27aToyota Motor Third-Quarter Net Profit Fell 5.6% as Parts Shortage Hurt Sales
DJ
12:08aToyota lowers FY 2021 sales outlook on semiconductor shortage
AQ
02/08Toyota cuts output target by half a million more vehicles amid chip crunch
RE
02/08FINANCIAL SUMMARY (PDF : 1.18 MB / 16 pp.)
PU
02/08FY2022 3Q FINANCIAL RESULTS (PDF : 1.41 MB / 25 pp.)
PU
02/08FY2022 3Q FINANCIAL RESULTS (WITH TR : 12.3 MB / 25 pp.)
PU
02/08TOYOTA MOTOR : FY2022 3Q Financial Results Overview
PU
02/08INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Rise, Tracking Wall Street Gains
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 138 B 269 B 269 B
Net income 2022 2 728 B 23 599 M 23 599 M
Net Debt 2022 18 280 B 158 B 158 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 31 696 B 274 B 274 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float -
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 296,00 JPY
Average target price 2 415,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION9.05%274 174
VOLKSWAGEN AG-0.57%123 871
DAIMLER AG-0.04%82 594
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.51%73 683
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-14.68%71 636
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG1.60%66 770