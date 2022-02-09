Toyota Motor, Honda Motor Report Weaker Net Profit Amid Chip Shortage

By Kosaku Narioka



Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday reported lower net profit for the quarter ended December as chip shortages weighed on their sales.

Toyota said that its third-quarter net profit fell 5.6% compared with the same period a year earlier to 791.74 billion yen ($6.85 billion). That beat the estimate of Y623.15 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Toyota's third-quarter revenue decreased 4.5% from a year earlier to Y7.786 trillion as a shortage of chips weighed on production.

Operating profit for Japan fell 26% from a year earlier to Y396.5 billion and in North America it dropped 39% to Y129.2 billion.

Toyota lowered its revenue forecast but kept its net-profit projection for the fiscal year ending March. It expects revenue to increase 8.4% to Y29.500 trillion, compared with the previous forecast of a 10% rise, while it continues to expect net profit to rise 11% to Y2.490 trillion.

Toyota kept its fiscal-year group vehicle sales forecast at 10.3 million units.

Meanwhile, Honda said its third-quarter net profit fell 32% from a year earlier to Y192.96 billion as revenue dropped 2.2% to Y3.689 trillion.

Honda's operating profit for North America dropped 10% to Y134.62 billion and operating profit for Japan fell 73% to Y11.61 billion.

Honda cut its revenue forecast but raised its net-profit view for the fiscal year ending March as it works to control costs despite the shortage of semiconductors and other parts.

Honda expects its fiscal-year revenue to rise 10.5% to Y14.550 trillion and net profit to increase 1.9% to Y670.00 billion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 0215ET