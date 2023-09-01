The pump upgrade also contributed to another vehicle improvement: a 40 kg weight reduction.

As the pump deteriorates, frictional resistance increases. To generate enough torque to overcome this, the motor needed ample power, in turn requiring a high-capacity battery, heavy-duty wiring, and other electrical components.

Now, with an improved pump running more smoothly, these components can be made smaller and lighter.

In addition, as engineers analyzed race and test data, they found that parts such as tank valves and hydrogen piping had sufficient safety margins to allow for further weight reductions.

Despite these efforts, however, the car still weighs 1,910 kg, considerably heavier than the GR Corolla base vehicle's 1,470 kg.

GR Vehicle Development Division Project General Manager Naoaki Ito oversees the hydrogen engine project. He is eyeing further improvement: "Since a liquid hydrogen system can run at low pressure, we believe it will eventually be lighter than the high-pressure gaseous fuel systems. We're not there yet, but our goal is to go lighter than those systems, which weighed around 1,700 kg."