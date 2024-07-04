Allow me to share some of my thoughts on car development.

Having spent a long time developing cars at Toyota, I think that in the last 15 years or so (the company's carmaking) has changed drastically.

I strongly feel that Chairman Akio Toyoda's calls to "make ever-better cars" and become the best in each region were a major turning point.

Until then, the company was organized by function, with production plants wanting to make cars that were easy to build and the accounting department pushing for cars that made more money. We were divided by functions.

Yet when we received the challenge to "make ever-better cars," we all got to thinking: how do we make our cars better?

What is needed to create ever-better cars from the customers' perspective?

While we were figuring this out, Toyota started its in-house company system, and we shifted from that function-oriented mindset to everyone thinking about products-some people concentrating on commercial vehicles, others exclusively Lexus, while still others thought only about compact cars. I believe this product-focused approach gradually established the ever-better carmaking we have today, creating vehicles that delight customers in each region.

an episode from the development of the current Prius . Since hybrids have become a widespread commodity, the Chairman suggested, "Why don't we make the next Prius a taxi?"

