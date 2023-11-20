In my mind, the cylinder head is the most challenging part of an engine, and I imagined that only the most seasoned veterans eventually reached this point.

However, my supervisor at the Engine Design Division, Kohei Hori laid the matter to rest by telling me off for outdated thinking.

"I'll teach you," he told me. Outside of work time on Saturdays, I made drawings under his instruction.

One time, when I came to him because I was having trouble with the shape of an intake port, he replied, "See those materials over there? Look through them and draw it again, then come back to me."

I spent the entire Saturday reading the materials and doing calculations, but by the time I was finished in the evening, Mr. Hori had already gone home.

I clearly remember thinking to myself as I worked: "Maybe he meant 'come back to me on Monday...'" (laughs).