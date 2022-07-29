Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-29 am EDT
2137.00 JPY   +0.56%
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Governance
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Overview
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Information Security

07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Information Security
Fundamental Approach

With cyber attacks becoming more sophisticated and complicated, the targets of cyber attack are no longer limited to confidential information and information systems, but also include the networks of systems that control plant facilities and vehicles (such as on-board device systems). The importance of information security is increasing for Toyota.

Toyota is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our customers from cyber attack threats and we consider it our social responsibility to protect our customers' personal information. Therefore, we are reinforcing information security by governance and risk management based on the Information Security Policy, formulated to clearly define our basic policy and attitude regarding information security, with the goal of taking necessary actions together with our subsidiaries.

Initiatives in Information Security

Toyota has established the All Toyota Security Guidelines (ATSG) covering subsidiaries and affiliates, as an information security framework for comprehensively preventing information leaks and responding to cyber attacks.

ATSG ensures information security through a multi-faceted approach encompassing organizational management, human resource management, technical security, physical security, and incident/accident response. To adapt to recent environmental changes, ATSG is revised periodically.

By annually inspecting the information security initiatives being implemented at each company in line with ATSG, Toyota works to ensure the continuous maintenance and improvement of their information security. Since fiscal 2019, a specialized team has been continuously carrying out on-site audits of all of our consolidated subsidiaries to check responses to ATSG and the status of implementation of physical security measures at each company.

Furthermore, in terms of automobile-related initiatives, Toyota is a member of the Automotive Information Sharing & Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) in Japan and the United States, a framework for sharing knowledge related to information security, and actively utilizes it to learn promptly about cases that occur within the industry and put them to use in our development.

Related Information
  • Sustainability Data BookThis data book summarizes Toyota's sustainability policy, initiatives, and activities of previous year.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:22:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Governance
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Overview
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Information Security
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability Related Policies and Guidelines
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Privacy initiatives
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Social Initiatives
PU
11:24aTOYOTA MOTOR : Related Websites / Social Media
PU
08:58aToyota Motor Unit's CFO Reportedly Expects Group to Miss Production Target
MT
07:00aUnits of Indonesia's Astra, Toyota set up vehicle rental company
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 35 596 B 265 B 265 B
Net income 2023 3 021 B 22 474 M 22 474 M
Net Debt 2023 19 331 B 144 B 144 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,73x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 29 324 B 218 B 218 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 125,00 JPY
Average target price 2 462,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.93%216 890
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.60%84 637
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.05%61 683
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-32.60%56 283
BMW AG-11.37%52 244
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.04%52 111