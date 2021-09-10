Toyota Motor : Integration with Vehicles―The Strengths of Toyota's Battery Development Strategy

Today, I would like to talk about Toyota's development and supply of batteries toward achieving carbon neutrality.

First, using industrial products as an example, carbon neutrality means reducing CO2 emissions to zero throughout the entire life cycle of a product, starting from procurement of raw materials, manufacturing, and transportation to use, recycling, and disposal.

As you all know, the world's concentration of CO2 has been increasing since the Industrial Revolution. There is no time to lose when it comes to reducing, in all aspects, the amount of CO2 emitted by humankind.

In the case of the automotive industry, promoting electrification of vehicles is one of the most effective ways to inch closer to carbon neutrality.

For example, according to our calculations, the CO2 reduction effect of three HEVs is almost equal to that of one BEV.

At the moment, because we can provide HEVs at a comparatively affordable price, in places where the use of renewable energy is not yet abundant at the moment, electrification using HEVs is among the effective ways of reducing CO 2 emissions.

On the other hand, Toyota believes that the increased use of zero-emissions vehicles, or ZEVs, such as BEVs, and fuel cell electric vehicles, or FCEVs, is important in regions where renewable energy is abundant.

Furthermore, in some regions such as South America, bioethanol has been put to practical use as a response to CO2 reduction.

As mentioned above, we should focus on how to avoid carbon emissions or on how to reduce them to as close to zero as possible.

Because the options for reducing CO2 emissions depend on the energy situation at hand, Toyota will continue to try various measures to expand the options for achieving carbon neutrality.

With this in mind, Toyota is preparing a full lineup of electrified vehicles. We want to provide sustainable and practical products that reduce CO2 emissions while considering the convenience of our customers in each region.