Toyota Motor : JAMA Heads Gather on Eve of G7 Hiroshima Summit

Tomorrow, the G7 Summit will get underway in Hiroshima. As the situation in Ukraine brings uncertainty and growing fears of nuclear escalation, I see it as highly significant that the G7 nations have gathered in Hiroshima, the site of an atomic bombing, to discuss global peace and sustainable development. Japan is the only country to have experienced an atomic bomb. As the nation's auto industry, our core desire is to help ensure peaceful lives for all of the earth's people.

Just four months after that tragic day 78 years ago, Mazda restarted production of its three-wheelers, greatly contributing to the revival of its native Hiroshima.

Desperate to recover from the ravages of war, everyone worked together, with Subaru producing bicycles and agricultural machinery as Toyota made cooking pots. Seventy-eight years on, cars have become an even more integral part of our society and planet. We want to sustain the lives of people all around the world, ensuring that no one is left behind, and safeguarding a bountiful earth. This vision is linked to our pursuit of carbon neutrality. Japan's auto industry serves a global market with a full lineup of products, from passenger cars to minivehicles, heavy-duty, and motorcycles.

No other country is home to such a diverse array of automotive companies. And with battery electric vehicles (BEV), hydrogen, and hybrids (HEV), I believe that technological diversity is one of the key strengths built up by Japan's auto industry. Underpinning all these technologies is the desire to put smiles on the faces of our customers. Different countries and regions have different cultures and different lifestyles. If the roads are different, the way that cars are used will differ. Despite everyone living in different circumstances, they are all our customers. We want to embrace the reality of each country and region, respect these differences, and live hand in hand with diversity. Achieving this requires a diverse range of technologies. Japan's companies must hone the technologies at which they each excel to become more competitive, and then harness these technologies in the regions where they are needed. We believe in this "multi-pathway" approach for the Japanese auto industry. During the G7 Summit, we will showcase these efforts here in Hiroshima. With the cooperation of partners from various industries, we will exhibit a diverse range of mobility in the hope of demonstrating a uniquely Japanese path to carbon neutrality.

Tomorrow, JAMA's vice chairmen will be in Hiroshima to present the Japanese auto industry's vision for various technologies to the rest of the world. Finally, I would like to share part of a message that two sixth-grade students, speaking on behalf of children everywhere, delivered at the Peace Memorial Ceremony held in Hiroshima on August 6 last year.