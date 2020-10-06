Toyota Motor : JR East, Hitachi and Toyota to Develop Hybrid (Fuel Cell) Railway Vehicles Powered by Hydrogen

Contributing to a Carbon-Free Society with Next-Generation Railway Vehicles

As efforts are made throughout the world to create sustainable societies, the same is also true for the railway sector, a means of mass transport, where there is high anticipation for next-generation rolling stock that operates using clean energy, such as hydrogen. Hydrogen ensures minimal environmental impact as it does not emit any carbon dioxide when used as an energy source and it can be produced from various raw materials using renewable energy.

The development of innovative rolling stock powered by hydrogen will therefore contribute to the development of a low-carbon society as it helps to curb global warming and diversify energy sources.

Collaboration to Develop Hybrid (Fuel Cell) Test Vehicles

Combining their railway and automotive technologies, namely JR East's railway vehicle design and manufacturing technologies. Hitachi's railway hybrid drive system technologies developed with JR East, and Toyota's technologies acquired through development of the Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle and the SORA fuel cell bus, the three companies will adapt the fuel cells used in automobiles for railway applications.

Together, they will create hybrid (fuel cell) test vehicles with the aim of achieving the high-power output control necessary to drive railway vehicles, which are much larger than automobiles.

Overview of the Hybrid (Fuel Cell) Test Vehicles

Train Configuration