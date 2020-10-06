Toyota Motor : JR East, Hitachi and Toyota to Develop Hybrid (Fuel Cell) Railway Vehicles Powered by Hydrogen

Log in
10/06/2020 | 01:05am EDT
  1. Contributing to a Carbon-Free Society with Next-Generation Railway Vehicles


As efforts are made throughout the world to create sustainable societies, the same is also true for the railway sector, a means of mass transport, where there is high anticipation for next-generation rolling stock that operates using clean energy, such as hydrogen. Hydrogen ensures minimal environmental impact as it does not emit any carbon dioxide when used as an energy source and it can be produced from various raw materials using renewable energy.

The development of innovative rolling stock powered by hydrogen will therefore contribute to the development of a low-carbon society as it helps to curb global warming and diversify energy sources.

  1. Collaboration to Develop Hybrid (Fuel Cell) Test Vehicles


Combining their railway and automotive technologies, namely JR East's railway vehicle design and manufacturing technologies. Hitachi's railway hybrid drive system technologies developed with JR East, and Toyota's technologies acquired through development of the Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle and the SORA fuel cell bus, the three companies will adapt the fuel cells used in automobiles for railway applications.

Together, they will create hybrid (fuel cell) test vehicles with the aim of achieving the high-power output control necessary to drive railway vehicles, which are much larger than automobiles.

  1. Overview of the Hybrid (Fuel Cell) Test Vehicles


  1. Train Configuration
  • Vehicle modelFV-E991 series
  • Train configurationTwo cars in one unit

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:04:04 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.44%182 834
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.57%81 486
DAIMLER AG-3.12%58 586
BMW AG-12.46%47 145
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-15.41%43 591
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.34%40 946
