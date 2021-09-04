Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Japan to extend COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area - paper

09/04/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency in and around Tokyo until the last week of September in a further bid to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Saturday.

Japan last month expanded emergency curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-seeks-state-emergency-expansion-8-more-prefectures-minister-2021-08-24 to cover about 80% of its population until Sept. 12, but the number of severe cases and the strain on the medical system have not eased sufficiently in Tokyo and surrounding areas to allow the restrictions to be lifted.

The government plans to extend them by about two weeks in Tokyo and neighbouring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures, the Mainichi said, without citing sources.

Under the state of emergency, the government has sought to reduce foot traffic by asking restaurants to shorten their hours and refrain from serving alcohol, and companies to let staff work from home more frequently.

The extension would take the curbs through the fourth week of September, which has two public holidays and during which many people make travel plans.

The government will also consider an extension in hard-hit areas in central and western Japan, including Aichi - home of Toyota Motor - and Osaka, the paper said, adding a decision would likely be made in the middle of next week.

It will consider downgrading or lifting states of emergency in prefectures that have seen hospital beds free up to non-critical levels, the Mainichi said.

Japan is battling its fifth and biggest wave of COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. On Friday, new daily nationwide cases hit 16,729, with 63 deaths. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
09:02aTOYOTA MOTOR : Japan to extend COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area - paper
RE
03:32aTOYOTA MOTOR : Stock Information
PU
09/03TOYOTA MOTOR : Buys Back 13.4 Million Shares for $1.17 Billion as Part of Buybac..
MT
09/03TOYOTA MOTOR : (Form 6-K)
PU
09/03TOYOTA MOTOR : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites
PU
09/03How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tesla
RE
09/02Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tesla
RE
09/02Hyundai Motor Leads Sales of Hydrogen-Fuel Cars Worldwide in First Seven Mont..
MT
09/02TOYOTA MOTOR : Tesla's China output halted for days in August on chip shortage -..
RE
09/01Topix retreats from 5-month high as JR West, other transport stocks slump
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 426 B 287 B 287 B
Net income 2022 2 729 B 24 878 M 24 878 M
Net Debt 2022 17 983 B 164 B 164 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 27 047 B 247 B 247 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9 756,00 JPY
Average target price 11 278,95 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.61%246 637
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.46%150 748
DAIMLER AG21.42%89 210
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED25.00%71 502
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.24%70 873
BMW AG9.93%61 463