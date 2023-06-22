a place where we not only compete in one of the world's most celebrated races…but a place where we can push the boundaries of technology… a place… where we can realize the future.

There is no race car driver in the world, past or present …who hasn't dreamed of winning Le Mans… including… yours truly.

What an amazing achievement to both create… and sustain… this legendary event, at the highest level for so many years!

But before I do that, let me take a moment, to congratulate you on the 100 th anniversary of Le Mans!

I would be happy to solve the mystery for you!

Not only are we re-imagining the race car, we're doing it with zero emissions.

Of course, one of the other major benefits of hydrogen fuel over gas, is just how light it is… less BoP which, as we all know…is one of the biggest advantages you can have in racing.

In fact, two weeks ago I drove a Corolla fueled by liquid hydrogen at the Super TEC 24 hours race at Fuji Speedway.

This was a world first for a race car…and not only did we successfully finish the race… we learned a lot.

Personally, my goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in motorsports…without sacrificing anything in terms of performance or excitement.

And by the way, we wouldn't be investing in this technology if I didn't think we could win with it!

I mean, I do have my priorities, after all!

I really want to encourage our competitors to consider hydrogen…not just because it's good for the environment, but because it's truly an exciting option.

The sound, the torque, the dynamics… it's all there.

In the end, when it comes to carbon neutrality and motorsports, we believe in pursuing every option…

from battery electric vehicles and beyond…and that's why at Toyota, hydrogen… is just one… of the many paths that we are taking.

We are grateful to the ACO and Le Mans to provide this unique opportunity to share our efforts with the world…

and we look forward to our new GR H2 race car in view of the new Le Mans H2 class in the future.

So again, thank you.

This is, indeed, a special day for Toyota, and an even more meaningful one for Le Mans.

Congratulations… and here's to the next 100 years of checkered flags!

Thank you very much.