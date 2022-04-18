Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/18 02:00:00 am EDT
2155.00 JPY   -0.23%
06:04aTOYOTA MOTOR : Lexus Announces New Battery EV "RZ" on April 20th, 2022
PU
04:04aTOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing announces the outline of TGR GT Cup 2022 online race
PU
03:04aTOYOTA MOTOR : May Production Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Lexus Announces New Battery EV "RZ" on April 20th, 2022

04/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apr. 18, 2022

Lexus Announces New Battery EV "RZ" on April 20th, 2022
All New Lexus RZ

Lexus will reveal new model RZ showcasing the brand's challenge for a carbon neutral society at a digital online premiere.

A video will feature the joy of driving that only Lexus can offer with sounds of nature collected from the real world that stimulates the five senses, under the theme "Voice of the Earth".

The announcement will be made at the following URL on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 7:00pm JST
New RZ special site http://discoverlexus.com/reveal

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
06:04aTOYOTA MOTOR : Lexus Announces New Battery EV "RZ" on April 20th, 2022
PU
04:04aTOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing announces the outline of TGR GT Cup 2022 online race
PU
03:04aTOYOTA MOTOR : May Production Plan
PU
04/17China's Jilin says hundreds of firms resume work, including Toyota, Volkswagen JVs - st..
RE
04/17Nikkei slides for second day, tracks fall in U.S. futures
RE
04/15TOYOTA MOTOR : Lexus Presents Sparks of Tomorrow, an Electrified Vision for a More Sustain..
PU
04/15CROATIA RALLY : PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing back in action on challenging Croatian roads
PU
04/14TOYOTA MOTOR : Executives
PU
04/14Toyota Motor to Launch SUV Version of Crown Sedan
MT
04/14Chinese automaker FAW resumes production in Jilin, Xinhua reports
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 871 B 244 B 244 B
Net income 2022 2 757 B 21 809 M 21 809 M
Net Debt 2022 17 758 B 140 B 140 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 29 766 B 235 B 235 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 160,00 JPY
Average target price 2 437,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.59%235 456
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.06%100 013
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.32%73 211
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.47%62 211
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.55%58 310
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-13.84%53 977