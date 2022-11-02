Toyota Motor : Lexus to Exhibit at the SEMA Show, an Automotive Suppliers Trade Show

Lexus will exhibit a total of six vehicles including the Lexus Electrified Sport and a variety of customized models at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, USA, which starts on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Lexus Driving Signature, a combination of design, advanced technology, electrification, and the unique Lexus driving experience, will be presented at the largest automotive customization enthusiast event in North America.
Vehicles to be exhibited
Name of vehicles
Overview
Main Customization Items
DSPORT IS 600+ Project Build
IS 350 F SPORT-based compressor-wheel turbocharged performance model specialized for circuit driving with over 600 horsepower
Interior and exterior
Artisan Spirits wide body over fender kit
Seibon Carbon Hood & Trunk Lid
MoTeC Motorsports Colored Dash
Volk Racing 19-inch wheels
Michelin 4S 275/30R20 (F), 305/30R19 (R)
Performance
V35A-FTS Dynamic Force Twin Turbo Engine (LS equipped engine)
Emtron Engine Management
Bosch Direct Injection Driver
LX 600 Urban Concept
Based on the LX 600 F SPORT, a sophisticated and stylish customized model with wheels, exhaust pipes, etc. designed for urban cruising
Brembo B-M8 (8-piston front caliper with 412 mm disc)
LX 600 YETI Lifestyle Concept
Collaboration with outdoor equipment brand YETI has produced a model that offers the comfort and convenience of home even when traveling, as well as a lifestyle with enhanced parts such as wheels and tires with practicality for outdoor use
Interior and exterior
Off-road body armor system (10-gauge mild steel modular front and rear bumpers / aluminum side steps)
Vossen HF6-4 hybrid forged anthracite wheels (20 x 9.5)
Vossen Forged Lug Nut Kit
All terrain tire T/A KO2 (285/60-20)
GX 460 Overland Concept
Based on the GX 460 Blackline Edition, the model is designed to enable customers to enjoy luxury travel to far-flung destinations in harsh terrain, with improved driving performance and a variety of gear to support the journey.
Based on the RX 500h F SPORT Performance, which will be available by the end of the year, customized with a seductive wrapping in matte violet metallic color and 22-inch wheels and tires.
Interior and exterior
Matte Violet Metallic
Rays Engineering Homura 2x15BD (22 x 9.5)
Michelin 4S (265/40ZR22)
Lexus Electrified Sport
This concept car symbolizes the evolution of driving and design that Lexus aims to realize through electrification. BEV sports model with low ride height and challenging proportions
