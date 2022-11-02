Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:19 2022-11-02 am EDT
2009.00 JPY   -0.52%
Toyota Motor : Lexus to Exhibit at the SEMA Show, an Automotive Suppliers Trade Show

11/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
Nov. 02, 2022

Lexus to Exhibit at the SEMA Show, an Automotive Suppliers Trade ShowLexus Electrified Sport and a variety of customized models

Lexus will exhibit a total of six vehicles including the Lexus Electrified Sport and a variety of customized models at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, USA, which starts on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Lexus Driving Signature, a combination of design, advanced technology, electrification, and the unique Lexus driving experience, will be presented at the largest automotive customization enthusiast event in North America.

Vehicles to be exhibited
Name of vehicles Overview
Main Customization Items
DSPORT IS 600+ Project Build IS 350 F SPORT-based compressor-wheel turbocharged performance model specialized for circuit driving with over 600 horsepower
Interior and exterior
  • Artisan Spirits wide body over fender kit
  • Seibon Carbon Hood & Trunk Lid
  • MoTeC Motorsports Colored Dash
  • Volk Racing 19-inch wheels
  • Michelin 4S 275/30R20 (F), 305/30R19 (R)
Performance
  • V35A-FTS Dynamic Force Twin Turbo Engine (LS equipped engine)
  • Emtron Engine Management
  • Bosch Direct Injection Driver
LX 600 Urban Concept Based on the LX 600 F SPORT, a sophisticated and stylish customized model with wheels, exhaust pipes, etc. designed for urban cruising
Interior and exterior
  • Artisan Spirits multi-piece body kit
  • Carbon fiber (front spoiler,rear bumper garnish,over fender,hood, rear roof spoiler,rear gate spoiler,rear diffuser)
  • Brembo B-M8 (8-piston front caliper with 412 mm disc)
LX 600 YETI Lifestyle Concept Collaboration with outdoor equipment brand YETI has produced a model that offers the comfort and convenience of home even when traveling, as well as a lifestyle with enhanced parts such as wheels and tires with practicality for outdoor use
Interior and exterior
  • Off-road body armor system (10-gauge mild steel modular front and rear bumpers / aluminum side steps)
  • Off-road 5052 Aluminum Rack System (YETI Loadout Gobock /YETI Tundra 45 Cooler /YETI Base Camp Chair /Agency 6 shovel,mount, grab handle)
  • JAOS carbon fiber over fender
  • Custom Middle Seat Base Plate
  • Custom YETI Roland Blanket Pillow
  • JAOS carbon fiber over fender
  • Vossen HF6-4 hybrid forged anthracite wheels (20 x 9.5)
  • Vossen Forged Lug Nut Kit
  • All terrain tire T/A KO2 (285/60-20)
GX 460 Overland Concept Based on the GX 460 Blackline Edition, the model is designed to enable customers to enjoy luxury travel to far-flung destinations in harsh terrain, with improved driving performance and a variety of gear to support the journey.
Interior and exterior
  • CBI Offroad (front bumper, front skid plate,mid skid plate,rocker protection,roof rack,etc.)
  • Yakima Roof Top Tent
  • Toyo MT LT 275/65R!8
RX 500h F SPORT Performance Based on the RX 500h F SPORT Performance, which will be available by the end of the year, customized with a seductive wrapping in matte violet metallic color and 22-inch wheels and tires.
Interior and exterior
  • Matte Violet Metallic
  • Rays Engineering Homura 2x15BD (22 x 9.5)
  • Michelin 4S (265/40ZR22)
Lexus Electrified Sport This concept car symbolizes the evolution of driving and design that Lexus aims to realize through electrification. BEV sports model with low ride height and challenging proportions

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
