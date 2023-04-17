Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18:13 2023-04-18 am EDT
1843.00 JPY   +0.49%
Toyota Motor : Lexus to exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2023
PU
Toyota Motor : World Premiere of the All-New Lexus LM
PU
Toyota Motor : Unveils 2 New bZ Series Models at Auto Shanghai
PU
Toyota Motor : Lexus to exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2023

04/17/2023 | 11:23pm EDT
  • A variety of Lexus models on display to meet the needs of diverse customers and regions
  • World premiere of the all-new LM, crafted as a flagship MPV
  • Four concept models based on the theme of a seamless harmony between cars and the natural environment
  • Three concept models that embody the brand's commitment to the thrill of the automobile, whatever the drivetrain
Lexus at Auto Shanghai

Lexus will exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2023 to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China for 10 days from Tuesday April 18 to Thursday 27, 2023.

In addition to the world premiere of the new "LM," the exhibition will feature a number of concept models featuring various automotive lifestyles that meet the needs of diverse customers with a focus on the age of electrification, all aiming to achieve a carbon-neutral society.

Concept models showcasing the added pleasure a car can bring to outdoor lifestyles

Based on the brand's desire to deliver outdoor experiences that help people understand, enjoy, and protect nature, Lexus will further the "OVERTRAIL*1 PROJECT" to provide a variety of outdoor experiences centering around the joy of car ownership, while still living in harmony with the great outdoors. In addition to the world premiere of the RZ OUTDOOR CONCEPT based on the RZ 450e, the first dedicated battery EV model from Lexus to go on sale in 2023, the RX Outdoor Concept and ROV*2 CONCEPT 2 will be exhibited in a camping setting, along with the NX.

Lexus at Auto Shanghai
Concept models embodying the joy of BEV performance and customization

With a focus on electrification, the "RZ SPORT CONCEPT" is on display to demonstrate the joy of customization as well as the unique driving performance of a battery EV, while the "Lexus Electrified Sport", a high-performance battery EV, symbolizes the future of Lexus BEVs. Lexus is committed to maintaining its focus on pure car making, even for BEVs , and will offer a wide variety of ways for customers to enjoy their cars.

Lexus at Auto Shanghai
Lexus International President Takashi WatanabeShanghai Motor Show Speech(excerpt)

"We will continue our commitment to car making in the age of BEVs, focusing on strong vehicle fundamentals and further enhancing the Lexus Driving Signature and design underpinned by electrification technology. This means doubling down on our efforts to create cars where the moment you lay eyes on them, take a seat, or start driving, you know it's a Lexus. On the other hand, as BEVs continue to spread globally, it is important to consider various regional infrastructures, energy environments, and vehicle usage patterns around the world, and to provide a wide range of options for reducing CO2emissions, such as BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs, and hydrogen-engine vehicles. At Lexus, our goal is to enrich our customers' lifestyles together with their cars."

Main features of the exhibited models RZ OUTDOOR CONCEPT Base vehicle
  • RZ 450e
Specifications
  • Dimensions (Compared to base vehicle)Overall length 4,830 (+25) mm x Overall width 1,895 (+0) mmx Overall height 1,655 (+20) mm
  • Output (Front / Rear)150 kW / 80 kW
  • DrivetrainDIRECT4
Body Color
  • Regolith X Piano black
Front
  • Custom design skid plate
  • LED light
  • KC light (Bumper side)
Side
  • Black stainless steel window moldings
  • Matte black door handles
  • Matte Black arch moldings
  • RockerChip-resistant black paint
  • Mud guardExclusive paint
  • 265/60R18 All-terrain tires
Rear
  • Custom design skid plate
  • Tow hitch
Roof
  • LED light bar
  • Roof Carrier for Bicycles
RX OUTDOOR CONCEPT Base vehicle
  • Lexus RX 450h+
Specifications
  • Dimensions (Compared to base vehicle)Overall length 4,920 (+30) mm x Overall width 1,930 (+10) mmx Overall height 1,720 (+20) mm
  • Powertrain2.5L inline 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid system
  • DrivetrainE-Four (electric four-wheel drive system)
Body color
  • Regolith*3
Front
  • Semi-gloss black painted grille
  • LED light
  • Chip-resistant black painted lower bumper
  • KC light (Bumper side)
Side
  • Black stainless steel window moldings
  • Matte black door handle
  • Matte black arch molding
  • RockerChip-resistant black paint
  • Mudguard
  • 265/60R18 All-terrain tires
Rear
  • Tow hitch
  • Chip-resistant black painted lower bumper
Roof
  • Crossbar
  • Roof rack
ROV CONCEPT 2 Specifications
  • DimensionsOverall length 3,120 mm x Overall width 1,725 mmx Overall height 1,800 mm
  • Powertrain1.0L inline 3-cylinder DOHC 4-valve
  • Fuel typeCompressed gaseous hydrogen
  • TransmissionSequential paddle shift + reverse
  • DrivetrainSelectable 2WD & 4WD with diff lock
  • Seating2 passengers
Body color
  • Regolith*3
Exterior
  • Aluminum skid plate
  • Chip-resistant black painted lower bumper / rocker panel
  • Lexus Signature lamps (front / rear)
  • Roof light bar
  • Exclusive suspension (Adjustable Damping force)
  • Air-less tire
Interior
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Leather-wrapped assist grip (passenger seat)
  • Exclusive shift knob (Machined aluminum)
  • Suspension seats
  • Four-point seat belt
RZ SPORT CONCEPT (Produced by Masahiro Sasaki) Base vehicle
  • Lexus RZ
Specifications
  • Dimensions (Compared to base vehicle)Overall length 4,883 (+78) mm x Overall width 1,985 (+90) mmx Overall height 1,600 (-35) mm
  • TorqueN/A
  • Output150 kw for both front and rear
  • DrivetrainDIRECT4
Body color
  • HAKUGIN
Exterior
  • Exclusive aero parts (Front and rear lower bumper/Side rocker aero, Front and hood aero ducts, Rear twin carbon spoiler, Over fenders)
Interior
  • 4-seat full bucket seats
Tires & Wheels
  • 295/35R21 tires 21-inch/11J wheels (Volk Racing GT090)
Suspension
  • Custom (35 mm lower)
*1 OVERTRAILA term created by Lexus International combining the words "overland" and "trail," referring to overland roads and unpaved roads in forests and fields, to create the image of a connection with nature and the opening up of new paths.
*2 ROVAbbreviation of Recreational Off-highway Vehicle. The ROV is a concept vehicle featuring excellent response and an exhilarating engine sound that stimulates the senses. By venturing into places where even off-road vehicles cannot go, it aims to offer an enjoyable driving lifestyle by interacting and coexisting with nature.
*3 RegolithRegolith was developed with inspiration from the microscopic particles that accumulate on the surface of celestial bodies. While based on earth tones that express respect for nature, the color emits a sharp radiance when illuminated by light, symbolizing the unique Lexus experience reaching far into outer space.
"Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it"

As part of efforts to pass our beautiful "Home Planet" to the next generation, Toyota has identified and is helping to solve issues faced by individuals and overall society, which Toyota calls "Achieving Zero," hoping to help reduce the negative impacts caused by these issues to people and the environment to zero. Additionally, Toyota is also looking "Beyond Zero" to create and provide greater value by continuing to diligently seek ways to improve lives and society for the future.

About Beyond Zerohttps://global.toyota/en/mobility/beyond-zero/

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/
SDGs goals that this project makes particular contribution to

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 03:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
