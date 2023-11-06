The new Crown offers a lineup of four body variations. Following the Crossover, the Sport made its debut as a new form of sport SUV.

Yuji Honma, who led the development, says that he sought to create an "exhilarating car that wows customers when they see, drive, or ride in it."

Toyota Times interviewed members of the model's project team about the innovation and challenges undertaken in the name of making ever-better cars. For this article, we spoke with the chassis design engineers and test drivers who teamed up to produce the high-quality, thrillingly agile driving performance that gives the car its "wow" factor behind the wheel.

We also chatted with Yuji Honma, who oversaw the Crown Sport's development work firsthand, about the changes in Toyota's carmaking genba that he sensed during the process.