Toyota Motor : Mobility Foundation holds Official Side Event during the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development

Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) will hold an Official Online Side Event* during the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) on 29th August 2022, to search for new partners willing to participate and make TMF's ongoing projects in Africa more sustainable. TMF is currently carrying out projects with the aim to improve quality of life in rural Sub-Saharan Africa through providing e-mobility and other mobility solutions. * The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan authorizes the TICAD8 Official Online Side Event where both public and private sectors can exchange opinions on development of Africa. TICAD is an inter-governmental conference lead by the Japanese Government to discuss development in Africa with the heads of African countries. More than 10,000 people from 53 African countries, 52 partner countries, the private sector and NGOs participated in the 7th Development Conference (TICAD7) held in Yokohama in 2019. This year's TICAD8 will be held in Tunisia.

The outline of TMF's Side Event is as follows: DateAugust 29, 2022Time12:00AM EAT / 11:00AM CEST / 6:00PM JST PlatformZoomContent Introduction of TMF's policy and activities in Africa (Videos, Approx. 15 mins.) Panel Discussion (Approx. 60 mins.)

Theme Building the future of rural Sub-Saharan Africa Together DateAugust 29, 2022Time12:00AM EAT /PlatformZoomContent For those who would like to participate in this Side Event (watch presentation, send comments and questions to the panel), please click here.

About the Toyota Mobility Foundation The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) was established in August 2014 by the Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) to support the development of a more mobile society in which everyone can move freely. The Foundation underscores TMC's on-going commitment to continuous improvement and respect for people. It utilizes Toyota's expertise and technologies to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. TMF works in partnership with universities, governments, non-profits, research institutions and other organizations, creating programs are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address mobility issues around the world.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

